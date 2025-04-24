Leni Robredo supports Pacquiao, Abalos in their Senate bid

MANILA, Philippines — Former Interior chief Benhur Abalos Jr. and former senator Manny Pacquiao, who are both running under the ticket of her 2022 presidential race rival, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., have gotten the support of former Vice President Leni Robredo.

Robredo’s endorsement was made on Wednesday when Abalos and Pacquiao visited her in Naga City where the former vice president is a mayoralty candidate.

READ: Leni Robredo files COC for Naga City mayor

Long-time friend

“He (Abalos) has been our friend for a long time,” Robredo was quoted as saying in a statement from Abalos’ camp on Thursday.

“Let’s support him in his candidacy,” she said in Bicolano.

“We will vote for him in his bid for the Senate.”

READ: Manny Pacquiao visits ailing former trainer Jonathan Penalosa Sr.

Always behind Pacquiao

Pacquiao also did a house-to-house campaign with Robredo in Naga City.

“We will always be behind Manny Pacquiao,” Robredo was also quoted as saying in a statement from the former senator’s team.

Robredo said Pacquiao is “very kind” and “trustworthy.”

In the 2022 elections, Robredo said she would vote for Pacquiao if she weren’t running for president.

“I know him and he is a very sincere person,” Robredo said of Pacquiao during Jessica Soho’s Presidential Interviews aired on GMA-7.

Backlash expected

A political analyst on Thursday said some of Robredo’s supporters, referred to as “kakampinks” may not like the endorsement.

The term “kakampink” is a portmanteau of “kakampi” (ally) and “pink”, or the political color Robredo used in 2022 elections.

“I am pretty sure Robredo has her reasons why she endorsed these candidates,” said Associate Professor Jean Encinas-Franco in a text message to INQUIRER.net.

Franco said Robredo’s endorsement of Abalos and Pacquiao is crucial so they could “get as many votes as they can in Bicol and the rest of the kakampinks nationwide.”

“However, some kakampinks may not like this,” she said. “This is to be expected.”

“He (Abalos) has been our friend for a long time,” Robredo was quoted as saying in a statement from Abalos’ camp on Thursday.

Pacquiao also did a house-to-house campaign with Robredo in Naga City.

“We will always be behind Manny Pacquiao,” Robredo was also quoted as saying in a statement of the former senator’s team.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP