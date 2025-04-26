cdn mobile

LIVE UPDATES: Burial of Pope Francis

April 26,2025 - 06:00 AM

Get the latest updates on the burial of Pope Francis by bookmarking and refreshing this page.

The beloved pontiff passed away on April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 in Vatican City.

His passing marks the end of a papacy defined by compassion, reform, and deep connection with the faithful around the world. Stay with us for real-time coverage of his burial this Saturday, April 26, 2025.

Pope's funeral: Vatican braces for huge crowds. Visitors and mourners queue to access St Peter's Basilica to pay their respects to the late Pope Francis, in The Vatican on April 24, 2025. The Vatican on April 24 said some 61,000 people had already paid their respects to Pope Francis, whose body is lying in state in St Peter's Basilica ahead of his funeral. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)

Visitors and mourners queue to access St Peter’s Basilica to pay their respects to the late Pope Francis, in The Vatican on April 24, 2025. The Vatican on April 24 said some 61,000 people had already paid their respects to Pope Francis, whose body is lying in state in St Peter’s Basilica ahead of his funeral. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)

Pope’s funeral: Vatican braces for huge crowds

The Vatican will make final preparations Friday for Pope Francis’s funeral as the last of the huge crowds of mourners file through St Peter’s Basilica to view his open coffin.

Many of the 50 heads of state and 10 monarchs attending Saturday’s ceremony in St Peter’s Square, who include US President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, are expected to arrive on Friday in Rome.

Italian and Vatican authorities have placed the area around St Peter’s under tight security ahead of the funeral, with drones blocked, snipers on roofs and fighter jets on standby.

Further check-points will be activated Friday night, police said.

Click this link to read full story.

 

Mourners and visitors pay their respects to late Pope Francis as he lies in state in a coffin at St Peter's Basilica in The Vatican, on April 24, 2025. The Vatican on April 24 said some 61,000 people had already paid their respects to Pope Francis, whose body is lying in state in St Peter's Basilica ahead of his funeral. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)

Mourners and visitors pay their respects to late Pope Francis as he lies in state in a coffin at St Peter’s Basilica in The Vatican, on April 24, 2025. The Vatican on April 24 said some 61,000 people had already paid their respects to Pope Francis, whose body is lying in state in St Peter’s Basilica ahead of his funeral. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)

Pope Francis’s funeral: who’s attending?

The Vatican on Thursday said at least 130 foreign delegations had confirmed their attendance at Pope Francis’s funeral, including 50 heads of state and 10 reigning monarchs.

Here is a list of VIP guests whose offices have confirmed they will be in Rome on Saturday.

Click this link to read full story.

