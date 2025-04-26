LIVE UPDATES: Burial of Pope Francis

Get the latest updates on the burial of Pope Francis by bookmarking and refreshing this page.

The beloved pontiff passed away on April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 in Vatican City.

His passing marks the end of a papacy defined by compassion, reform, and deep connection with the faithful around the world. Stay with us for real-time coverage of his burial this Saturday, April 26, 2025.

Pope’s funeral: Vatican braces for huge crowds

The Vatican will make final preparations Friday for Pope Francis’s funeral as the last of the huge crowds of mourners file through St Peter’s Basilica to view his open coffin.

Many of the 50 heads of state and 10 monarchs attending Saturday’s ceremony in St Peter’s Square, who include US President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, are expected to arrive on Friday in Rome.

Italian and Vatican authorities have placed the area around St Peter’s under tight security ahead of the funeral, with drones blocked, snipers on roofs and fighter jets on standby.

Further check-points will be activated Friday night, police said.

Pope Francis’s funeral: who’s attending?

The Vatican on Thursday said at least 130 foreign delegations had confirmed their attendance at Pope Francis’s funeral, including 50 heads of state and 10 reigning monarchs.

Here is a list of VIP guests whose offices have confirmed they will be in Rome on Saturday.

