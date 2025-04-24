Drunk girl raped by man, 16-year-old cohort in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two individuals – one of them a 16-year-old boy, were arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl after a drinking spree together in Brgy. Apas, Cebu City on the early hours of Thursday, April 24.

The high school student was allegedly dragged by the suspects to a dark area while she was under the influence of alcohol.

Police, in a report, revealed that the alleged incident happened at around 1:00 a.m. and was reported to authorities at 6:30 a.m.

Operatives promptly arrested 25-year-old alias “Jun,” and his 16-year-old accomplice.

According to the victim, she was having a drinking spree with the two suspects and several others on early Thursday morning.

After their gathering, the two allegedly brought her to a dark and abandoned house while she was already intoxicated.

The girl disclosed to police that the suspects allegedly forcefully took off her clothes despite her pleadings for them to stop. Because she was drunk, the victim had no strength left to resist and was quickly overpowered by the stronger suspects.

They then allegedly took advantage of the drunk girl, who told her family about the incident after getting home.

A hot-pursuit operation was launched by police and the two individuals were apprehended at each of their houses on the same day.

As of this writing, both Jun and the minor are detained at the custodial facility of the Mabolo Police Station.

The victim, the 17-year-old drunk girl raped by the two suspects, on the other hand, has been subjected to stress debriefing.

Authorities are now preparing the necessary documents to file charges of rape against the arrested suspects.

This incident follows the constant reminder of authorities for young girls to be extra careful when engaging in drinking sprees as this could lead to unfortunate circumstances.

