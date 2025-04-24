Cebu’s sports stars to gather for 39th SAC-SMB awards on Saturday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s top sports personalities will take center stage as the 39th SAC-SMB Cebu Sports Awards rolls out the red carpet at the Cube Wing of SM Seaside City Cebu this Saturday, April 26.

Organized by the Sportswriters Association of Cebu (SAC) in partnership with San Miguel Brewery, Inc., this prestigious annual event celebrates Cebuano excellence in sports—recognizing athletes, coaches, and teams for their outstanding achievements both locally and internationally.

Leading this year’s roster of honorees is Jessica Jawad-Honoridez, a staunch advocate of Philippine table tennis and the athletic director of the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters.

For her unwavering commitment to grassroots sports through the Jawad Cup—now in its 33rd year—and her role as commissioner of the Cebu City Sports Commission, she will receive the Rico Navarro “Sportsman of the Year” Award.

Also receiving recognition are three Orlacsan Award recipients: renowned boxing trainer and matchmaker Edito Villamor, grassroots basketball advocate Dee J.P. Villanueva, and the Carcar City Floorball Association, known for its inclusive and community-driven sports programs.

A stellar lineup of major awardees will also be honored for their world-class achievements and contributions. Among them are eight-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo, world 9-ball champion Rubilen Amit, and WBC world minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem.

Joining them are Olympians Elreen Ando, John Febuar Ceniza, and Kiyomi Watanabe; gymnastics coach Allen Aldrin Castaneda; and veteran weightlifting mentors Ramon Solis and Christopher Bureros.

Other major awardees include weightlifters Fernando Agad, Althea Bacaro, and Eron Borres; volleyball stars Sisi Rondina and Thea Gagate; amputee triathlete Alex Silverio; jiu-jitsu world champions Ellise Xoe and Eliecha Zoe Malilay; golfer Grace Quintanilla; chess prodigy Apple Rubin; SEA Games Vovinam gold medalist Janah Jade Ochea; skateboarding icon Margielyn Didal; the trailblazing all-female esports team Smart Omega Empress; and elite cyclists Jonel Carcueva and Shagne Yaoyao.

Citation awards will also be presented to champion teams and athletes from the Palarong Pambansa, the PBA, CESAFI, and other national tournaments—further showcasing the breadth and depth of Cebu’s sporting success.

The event will begin with welcome remarks from San Miguel Brewery Inc. Communications Manager Girlie J. Cruz Garces, followed by an address from SAC President John Pages.

The awarding ceremony starts at 3 p.m., promising an inspiring afternoon that will shine a well-deserved spotlight on Cebu’s sporting greatness.

