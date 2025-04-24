Mandaue City allocates P16 million for 2025 mid-year cultural summit

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Mandaue City Government has allocated P16 million to support this year’s Mid-Year Cultural Summit, a month-long celebration leading up to the city’s annual fiesta in honor of its patron saint, St. Joseph, on May 8.

According to Kristian Marc Cabahug, Executive Director of the Mandaue Investment Promotions Tourism Action Center (MIPTAC), this year’s budget is lower than last year’s P20 million.

Cabahug also clarified that the budget is not affected by the election spending ban imposed by the Commission on Elections (COMELEC), as the funds were already allocated and the summit is part of the city’s regular annual programming.

Mayor Glenn Bercede echoed this, stating that the Mid-Year Cultural Summit is a yearly tradition with a pre-approved budget.

The summit officially opened on Thursday, April 24, with a launch event held at a mall.

This year’s edition features 32 activities spanning culture, tourism, sports, and entertainment. Key events include the Panagtagbo Festival, Mandaue Fiesta Concert Night, Mandaue Food Fair, Gateball Tournament, Bike Race, Fiesta Fun Run, VISPOP Concert, DepEd Night, CDRRMO Day, Open Karatedo Championship, and the R’Cebu Tourism Expo, among others. A new addition this year is the Bangkera Paddle Boat Race.

Among the highlights are four major pageants: Miss Mandaue, Reina de Mandaue for Transwomen, Panagtagbo Festival Queen, and Miss Palengke.

These pageants were presented during the activities’ launch, showcasing the beauty, grace, and wit of the candidates.

All events are free and open to the public, with both Mandauehanons and visitors encouraged to join the festivities.

In light of the extreme heat, the city has implemented additional safety measures to protect attendees.

Cabahug said the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) and the City Health Office have been deployed to provide on-site assistance and respond to any emergencies that may arise.

