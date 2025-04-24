El Clasico: DBTC-Ateneo de Cebu reignite football rivalry

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two of Cebu’s fiercest rivals in high school football, the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves and the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles will renew their torrid rivalry with their own version of the famous “El Clasico” slated on June 1, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) pitch.

Inspired by the world-renowned Spanish “El Clásico,” this inaugural clash promises to ignite the passion of local football fans, reviving one of Cebu’s most iconic sporting rivalries on a grand stage.

The event is being spearheaded by former Cebu City Sports Commission Chairman John Pages, with the support of the Cebu Regional Football Association (CRFA) and prominent alumni from both institutions.

DBTC and SHS-AdC have long stood as dominant forces in Cebu’s high school football, repeatedly battling in championship finals and prestigious tournaments such as the CESAFI. Their storied encounters have drawn fervent support from their respective communities, contributing significantly to the development of grassroots football in the region.

“In Cebu football, no rivalry is bigger than Don Bosco versus Ateneo,” said Pages, also the organizer of the annual Thirsty Football Cup.

“We are modeling this event after the famous El Clásico between Barcelona and Real Madrid, but this is uniquely Cebuano.”

This special exhibition match will feature a coveted rivalry trophy, to be kept by the winning school until the next annual encounter, establishing a new tradition in Cebu football.

The idea was conceived during a CRFA meeting by organizer Chad Songalia, a DBTC alumni, who collaborated with Mark Queblatin of the SHS-AdC football program to bring the concept to life.

“Only two schools in Cesafi won the crown, DBTC and Ateneo. So, why not come up with an alumni game, hopefully making it yearly, with the proceeds going to each schools’ football programs,” Songalia explained.

Despite the fierce competition between the two programs, the primary goal remains rooted in unity, sportsmanship, and community. Queblatin noted that the match aims to reconnect alumni and inspire younger players by showcasing Cebuano talent at its finest.

“After the final whistle, we shake hands,” said Queblatin. “This is about alumni reliving the spirit of the game—with pride, dignity, and camaraderie.”

The June 1 El Clasico event will feature a trio of matches. The day will kick off with an elementary division match, followed by a high school match featuring the current rosters of each school. The festivities will culminate in the highly anticipated alumni exhibition match—where some of Cebu’s finest talents, now playing at elite levels in Manila and in the professional scene, will take center stage.

To add further excitement, the alumni match will adopt a unique format, a 120-minute game played across three halves, allowing for strategic rotations and extended playtime for both squads.

For SHS-AdC, confirmed alumni include UAAP Best Striker turned-pro from Cebu FC Leo Maquiling along with former Cebu FC players Kintaro Miyagi and Jack Zambrano.

DBTC, on the other hand, will field top-tier players such as Glenn Thomas Ramos, Kamil Jaser Amirul, and Eric Orale—all of whom have donned the Cebu FC kit. Joining them are John Clyde Vitualla of Loyola FC and Kenry Abella Balobo of Kaya FC Iloilo.

The final rosters for both schools for thir El Clasico game will be announced in the days leading up to the match by their coaches, Ref Cuaresma of the SHS-AdC and Glenn Ramos of the DBTC.

