Robes ready for senator-judges in Sara Duterte impeachment trial

MANILA, Philippines – The robes for the senator-judges are now prepared—just awaiting their use in the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

“All sewn and delivered (except for two that are awaiting delivery),” Senate Secretary Atty. Renato Bantug said in a Viber message on Thursday when asked for an update about their impeachment preparations.

The House of Representatives has also been informed of its room assignments, according to Bantug.

When it comes to budget, the Senate official said, it would be “very, very minimal” as the chamber would just be spending essentially on the robes and access passes for visitors.

The robe, for instance, only costs around P7,000 each.

“Well, within the budget naman. Rounded off, 7k per robe,” Bantug said in another message to reporters.

“The rest naman are equipment and supplies that we already have in our inventory,” he also said.

Senate President Francis Escudero earlier estimated the expenses for the impeachment trial to be less than a million pesos only, excluding lawyer fees.

As to the impeachment rules, Bantug said it is still up for discussion.

If the plan pushes through, the Senate will convene as an impeachment court on June 2. The trial, on the other hand, is scheduled to start on July 30.

The House impeached Duterte on February 5 over alleged misuse and malversation of the confidential funds of her office and the Department of Education, which she previously headed, her alleged failure to disclose all her properties in her statement of assets, as well as her alleged assassination plot against President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., his wife Liza Araneta-Marcos, and Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Shortly after impeaching the Vice President, the House immediately transmitted the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate but the latter adjourned its session on the same day without tackling the case against Duterte.

