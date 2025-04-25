3 Filipinos who visited all UN member-states recognized by Marcos

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday expressed pride over three Filipino world travelers’ rare feat of visiting all 193 member-states of the United Nations (UN).

Marcos met with the three Filipinos at Malacañan Palace in Manila to honor their remarkable achievement that has been accomplished by just less than 500 people around the world.

The distinguished travelers are Odette Ricasa, the first Filipino to complete the journey; Luisa Yu, the oldest at 79; and Kach Medina Umandap, the youngest and the first to achieve the milestone using only a Philippine passport.

Marcos said he wanted to meet the three Filipino world travelers to “benefit from their experience,” given their dedication to achieving their dreams.

“So, nakaka-proud naman (I feel proud). I’m sure you left a whole trail of new friends and new Filipino fans everywhere in the world,” he said, as quoted by the Presidential Communications Office in a news release.

Marcos said Filipinos are popular worldwide for their innate hospitality and empathy.

“Most importantly, kahit saan tayo pumunta gusto tayo (wherever we go, we are welcome). We create nice communities. Nagtutulungan talaga (We’re really working together),” the President told the three.

The travelers were accompanied by Donalito Bales, the founder of the global community of Filipino World Travelers, during their courtesy call at Malacañan Palace.

Bales gave Marcos a book he authored, titled “Galà: Adventures of the Most Well-Traveled Filipinos,” and released in September 2021.

The book features the stories of Bales, Ricasa, Yu, Umandap, and other inspiring Filipino travelers who shared their experiences and insights from their global journeys. (PNA)

