VP remark on P20/kg rice an ‘affront’ to local farmers, says DA chief

MANILA, Philippines – Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. on Thursday expressed dismay over Vice President Sara Duterte’s remark on the possible quality of P20 per kilogram rice to be sold in the Visayas region.

This came after the DA announced on Wednesday the pilot sale of the P20/kg. rice in the Visayas, which would soon be followed by a nationwide implementation.

In a statement, Tiu Laurel debunked Duterte’s remarks, citing that the NFA supply comes from palay (unhusked rice) procurement from local farmers.

“With all due respect to the Vice President, the Department of Agriculture family is deeply hurt by her suggestion that NFA rice to be sold is ‘hindi pang tao, pang hayop (not for humans, but for animals),” he said.

“Saying the rice that NFA distributes is animal feed is an affront to the quality of rice our millions of hardworking farmers produce. This is false.”

The agriculture chief maintained that he is “proud” of the country’s local rice as he attested to the good quality of NFA rice.

“We are fully committed to delivering quality rice to our people. At the DA, we cook and eat NFA rice every day. We can personally vouch for its quality and safety,” Tiu Laurel said.

To date, the NFA has 358,000 metric tons (MT) of rice stocks, which will last for over nine days, more than halfway to its target national rice buffer stock of 15 days.

The P20/kg. rice sale, meanwhile, will allow each family to have a 10-kg. maximum purchase per week or a total of 40 kg. every month.

The DA has yet to disclose other details for the official launch of the program in partnership with the concerned local government units. (PNA)

