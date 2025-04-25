Labor Day 2025: DOLE releases holiday pay guidelines

CEBU CITY, Philippines – As Labor Day approaches, Filipino workers are once again looking forward to either a well-earned day of rest or extra pay for a regular holiday shift.

To guide both employers and employees, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has issued the official wage rules for May 1, 2025.

The guidelines, based on Proclamation No. 727, series of 2024, lay out how private sector workers should be compensated whether or not they report for duty on the national holiday.

According to DOLE, employees who choose to take the day off are entitled to 100 percent of their daily wage, provided they were present at work or on official paid leave the day before Labor Day.

If the day preceding May 1 is a non-working day or an employee’s rest day, the entitlement remains as long as the employee reported to work or was on paid leave on the last working day before that.

For those required to work on May 1, the holiday pay rules are as follows:

200 percent of the daily wage for the first eight hours;

An additional 30 percent of the hourly rate for overtime work beyond eight hours;

If the regular holiday coincides with an employee’s rest day, the worker is entitled to an extra 30 percent of the 200 percent pay;

If an employee works overtime on a holiday that also falls on their rest day, they must be paid an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on top of the rest day holiday premium.

DOLE reminded business owners and employers to adhere strictly to these labor standards, stressing that regular holidays are protected under national law.

Labor Day, observed annually on May 1, celebrates the contributions of Filipino workers and serves as a reminder of the importance of fair labor practices, including just compensation for work rendered on holidays.

DOLE concluded its advisory by urging all employers to “be guided accordingly.”

