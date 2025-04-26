Bohol: 8.4 MWac solar power to boost investors confidence

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Bohol Governor Erico Aris Aumentado has expressed confidence that they now enough power supply to boost investor confidence and support the sustainable growth of their province.

The governor issued his statement following the groundbreaking ceremony of the 8.4 MWac Tagbilaran-Baclayon Solar Power Plant (SPP) in Barangay Dampas in Tagbilaran City last April 22.

“Makatubag ta nga okay ang power, stable ang power, ug barato ang power tungod kay naay mga solar farms ug uban pang klase nga makahatag og green power,” Aumentado said during his speech at the groundbreaking ceremony.

(We can now say that we stable power supply because we have solar farms and other producers that can provide us with green power.)

“Dugang kini nga suplay sa sugang dagitab alang sa atong probinsya, ug kung kini operational na, ang Bohol Light maoy mupalit sa ma-produce nga kuryente gikan sa maong power plant aron suplayan ang energy needs sa dakbayan,” he said in an advisory that was posted on his social media page.

(This is an addition to the power supply in our province and when this becomes operational, Bohol Light will purchase the power that will be generated by the said power plant and supply this to address the energy needs of our (Tagbilaran) city.)

“This is truly a powerful milestone for our city,” Tagbilaran Mayor Jane Yap said.

Solar power plant

Bohol’s new solar power plant will be situated in a 10-hectare property that will cover parts of Tagbilaran City and the neighboring localities of Libertad and Baclayon.

The ground-mounted solar facility is expected to generate approximately 16,947 MWh of clean energy annually—enough to electrify at least 7,000 households.

Its operation is also forecasted to reduce carbon emissions by 15,000 tons per year, which is equivalent of planting 750 trees annually, the provincial government said.

The solar farm project, that will be complete in the next 12 to 16 months, is expected to cost over P450 million “will be embedded in the Bohol Light Company Inc. (BLCI) distribution network under a 20-year power supply agreement,” it added.

When operational, the solar farm is expected to bring economic, environmental, and employment benefits to Bohol, including up to 70 construction jobs, 12 operational roles, and over P75 million in government taxes and fees in the next two decades.

The provincial government said that the project that is being developed by Urban Energy Development Corporation (UEDC) and backed by its parent company, MabuhayPower Holdings Corporation (MPHC), aligns with their Strategic Change Agenda.

Last November 2024, Aumentado also led the ceremonial switch-on of the 27 megawatt Dagohoy Solar Power Plant.

