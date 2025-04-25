Mary Joy Tabal returns to international marathon scene for Taiwan race 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After years away from competitive running, Mary Joy Tabal—the first Filipina marathoner to qualify for the Olympics and the most decorated champion in the history of the Milo Marathon—will once again represent the Philippines on the international stage.

Tabal has been officially named the Philippine ambassador for the prestigious EVA Air Marathon set to take place on October 26, 2025, in Taiwan.

The six-time National Milo Marathon champion and Southeast Asian Games gold medalist, once hailed as the “Marathon Queen of the Philippines,” led the official press conference for her comeback event. She was joined by executives from EVA Air and Travel Care, as well as her supportive family.

“I’m grateful, excited, and finally back on the road,” said Tabal who is the head of the Mandaue City Sports Commission.

“Thanks to EVA Air and Travel Care, I’ve been given the incredible opportunity to run the EVA Air Marathon this October. It’s more than just a race—it’s my way of finding joy in running again after almost three years of focusing on family, motherhood, and work,” she said.

“This time, it’s even more special—my family is coming with me, not just to travel, but to run and share this meaningful experience. It’s the perfect blend of passion, purpose, and precious family time,” Tabal said.

She led a press conference last April 22 in Manila together with Eva Air General Manager Rick Hsieh with its top officials along with TravelCare propietors’ Charles Lim and Sunshine Lim.

Though she admitted she’s not yet back in Olympic form, Tabal remains determined to make a strong statement with her performance, aiming for a sub-three-hour finish.

“I’m aiming to finish strong with a sub-3 hour marathon, but more than the time, this is about showing up and rising again,” she said.

“To all the amazing women out there: Yes, we can. We are capable of chasing dreams, raising families, building careers, and still lacing up our shoes to keep going. We are superwomen in our own ways—strong, unstoppable, and deeply inspiring. Let’s go, EVA Air Marathon 2025!,” she said.

Sunshine Lim expressed full confidence in Tabal, saying their decision to select her as ambassador was an easy one.

“Mary Joy Tabal is an icon in Philippine sports,” said Lim. “As the first Filipino female marathoner to qualify for the Olympics and a consistent champion in national and international races, she truly embodies the spirit of the EVA Air Marathon—discipline, resilience, and heart.”

“Her journey inspires countless Filipinos, and we couldn’t think of a better representative to lead and motivate our runners,” she said.

Lim has noted that the EVA Air Marathon is more than just a competition—it is a global gathering that celebrates health, endurance, and international camaraderie. Taiwan, with its vibrant culture and scenic landscapes, serves as the perfect backdrop for the event.

Since its launch in February, the marathon has sparked growing interest among runners in Cebu and across the Philippines.

