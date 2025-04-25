Dangerous heat index to be experienced in 26 areas – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines – Twenty-six areas in the country will see sweltering temperatures due to danger-level heat indices while the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) will continue to bring rains across Mindanao, the weather bureau said Thursday.

Heat index is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity combines with air.

A peak heat index of 45°C is forecast in Dagupan City, Pangasinan, according to the 5 a.m. bulletin of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

The following areas will also see danger-level heat indices:

• Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, Pangasinan – 43°C

• Bacnotan, La Union – 43°C

• Echague, Isabela – 42C

• Baler, Aurora – 42°C

• Iba, Zambales – 44°C

• Muñoz, Nueva Ecija – 42°C

• Subic Bay, Olongapo City – 42°C

• San Ildefonso, Bulacan – 42°C

• Camiling, Tarlac – 43°C

• Sangley Point, Cavite – 42°C

• Ambulong, Tanauan, Batangas – 44°C

• Infanta, Quezon – 42°C

• Coron, Palawan – 44°C

• San Jose, Occidental Mindoro – 43°C

• Puerto Princesa City, Palawan – 43°C

• Cuyo, Palawan – 43°C

• Legazpi City, Albay – 42°C

• Masbate City, Masbate – 43°C

• Pili, Camarines Sur – 43°C

• Roxas City, Capiz – 42°C

• Mamburao, Capiz – 42°C

• Iloilo City, Iloilo – 42°C

• Dumangas, Iloilo – 43°C

• La Carlota, Negros Occidental – 42°C

• Panglao International Airport – 44°C

Dangerous heat index, heat cramps, exhaustion

Heat cramps and heat exhaustion are likely under danger-level heat indices of 42°C to 51°C.

Meanwhile, the ITCZ will bring scattered rains and thunderstorms over Surigao del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao Occidental, Sarangani, Sultan Kudarat, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi.

Flash floods or landslides are possible in those areas due to moderate to heavy rains, PAGASA added.

The ITCZ will continue to cause isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over the rest of Mindanao.

The rest of the country will still experience isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will continue to prevail across the archipelago. (PNA)

