19 teams gear up for ‘2025 U25 Frasco Cup’ in Liloan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It’s all systems go for the 2025 Cong. Duke Frasco Cup – U25 Basketball and Volleyball Tournament, which officially kicks off tomorrow, Saturday, April 26, at the Liloan Sports Complex in northern Cebu.

This long-running annual tournament features men’s basketball and women’s volleyball teams representing various towns and cities within Cebu’s fifth district. Over the years, the Cong. Duke Frasco Cup has grown into one of the largest sports events in northern Cebu.

The tournament follows the recently concluded 2025 Open Invitational Pocket Basketball Tournament, where Cebu City, led by Vice Mayor Dondon Hontiveros, emerged as champions. Now, it’s the fifth district’s turn to take center stage and showcase its young athletic talents.

“We’re very excited for this, especially since everyone is looking forward to watching the games live in their respective municipalities,” said Liloan town councilor and sports patron Kath Jumapao.

“Although we had to rush a bit with the preparations, we made sure to push through because this is one of the visions of Frasco Sports.”

Tournament co-organizer and technical director Ian Callet emphasized that limiting the age group to under-25 players was intentional to increase the level of competition across both sports.

Adding more excitement to the volleyball competition, team placements in the brackets were based on last season’s performance. Liloan, which swept both the basketball and volleyball titles last year, has earned a top seed in both brackets.

In basketball, Bracket A consists of Liloan, Carmen, Sogod, Poro, and Pilar. Bracket B includes Compostela, San Francisco, Danao, Catmon, and Tudela.

For the volleyball tournament, Bracket A features Liloan, Compostela, Sogod, Danao, and Tudela. Meanwhile, Bracket B will have Catmon, Carmen, Borbon, and San Francisco.

Champions in both the basketball and volleyball tournaments will receive a ₱150,000 grand prize, while runners-up will take home ₱100,000. Teams advancing to the second round will receive ₱75,000, while those exiting in the first round will be awarded ₱30,000 in consolation prizes.

The 2025 edition of the Cong. Duke Frasco Cup is expected to draw large crowds and further ignite local sports development in the region. /clorenciana

