4 areas in Cebu placed under Comelec yellow category

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – Five areas in Region 7, including four in Cebu province, are being recommended to be placed under Comelec yellow category due to rising concerns over political tension.

These areas include Mandaue City and the municipalities of Daanbantayan, Dalaguete, and Argao in Cebu and the municipality of San Miguel in the province of Bohol.

According to Atty. Francisco Pobe, regional director of the Commission on Elections in Region 7, the recommendation was made by the Local Joint Security Control Center (LJSCC) in each of the concerned areas.

The LJSCC is composed of representatives from the Comelec, police, and military and is responsible for assessing local peace and order conditions ahead of the election period.

Under Comelec’s color-coded classification, green indicates areas with no security concerns, yellow refers to areas with a history of political unrest or tension, orange includes areas where armed threats are present, and red marks areas considered critical.

Pobe said that being placed under the Comelec yellow category means the area has notable political rivalry and tension, prompting the need for tighter security.

Once reclassified, these areas will see increased security presence, with more personnel deployed to ensure orderly and peaceful elections.

The recommendation has already been confirmed at the provincial level and will be discussed further during the upcoming Regional Joint Security Control Center meeting scheduled for April 28.

Upon approval, the recommendation will be forwarded to the Comelec central office for reference.

“Because once we confirm it, we will issue a resolution that these findings on the peace and order condition are positive, and that will guide the adjustments in deployment and security requirements for the area,” said Pobe.

The RJSCC consists of regional representatives from the Comelec, police, and Armed Forces of the Philippines. During the meeting, detailed discussions will also be held on the specific security and deployment plans for both Cebu and Bohol.

Here are the mayoral candidates in the five areas:

Mandaue City

• Jonas Cortes (1Cebu)

• Jonkie Ouano (Lakas)

• Gepind Requirme (Independent)

• Joey Cortes (Independent)

Dalaguete

• Ronnie Cesante (1Cebu)

• Bembie Tambis (PMP)

Daanbantayan

• Atty. Gilbert Arrabis (NUP)

• Vic Loot (PMP)

Argao

• General Gairanod (Lakas)

• Allan Sesaldo (1Cebu)

San Miguel, Bohol

• Faustino Bulaga (Lakas)

• Ian Gil Mendez (PDP)

