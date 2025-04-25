cdn mobile

PDEA-7 raids bus turned drug den in Cebu City

By: Emmariel Ares - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | April 25,2025 - 06:21 PM

bus turned drug den

Four individuals were apprehended on Friday, April 25, after authorities raided an abandoned bus that has allegedly been used as a drug den in Brgy. Duljo, Cebu City. | PDEA-7 Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – An abandoned bus was discovered to have been turned into an alleged drug den run by a taxi driver in Brgy. Duljo Fatima, Cebu City.

The alleged bus turned drug den maintainer and three other suspects were apprehended through a buy-bust operation on Friday, April 25.

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7) acting regional director Dir. II Alex M. Tablate identified the subject of the operation and drug den maintainer as alias “Ricky.”

Ricky, 42, works as a taxi driver and is a resident of Brgy. Inayawan, Cebu City. 

PDEA-7 operatives, together with police officers, also apprehended three alleged drug den visitors.

These individuals were identified as: alias “Joan,”37, a jobless woman from Duljo, Cebu City; alias “Jose,” 31, bus conductor from Santander, Cebu; and alias “Abelito,” 39, a bus conductor from Tabuelan, Cebu.

Leia Alcantara, the spokesperson of PDEA-7, disclosed that a confidential informant gave the tip about the bus truned drug den that launched a three-week case buildup before the drug bust was set into motion.

Ricky had allegedly used the abandoned bus turned drug den located along C. Padilla Street where he would meet his customers.

The suspect typically dispose of around 20 grams of illegal drugs every week, according to PDEA-7.

At around 12:02 p.m. on Friday, he was taken into custody along with three alleged visitors.

Authorities confiscated twelve packs containing suspected shabu weighing around ten grams and various drug paraphernalia during the buy-bust operation.

The suspected drugs, which have been submitted to the laboratory for chemical analysis, had a Standard Drug Price (SDP) of P68,000.

As of this writing, all four suspects are in the custody of local authorities who are preparing to file complaints related to illegal drugs against them.

TAGS: bus, Cebu City, drug den, shabu
This is an information message

