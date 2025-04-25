ACMs for Cebu province: 2nd batch of counting machines arrives

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The second batch of Automated Counting Machines (ACMs) for Cebu province has arrived, just weeks ahead of the May 12 elections.

Two container vans carrying ACMs for Cebu province were delivered to a secured warehouse in Mandaue City. This follows the receipt of the first batch of over 600 ACMs last Monday, April 21.

Commission on Elections (COMELEC) officials from Region 7, including Election Assistant II Atty. Jhon Raymund Ceniza, conducted an inspection of the newly arrived equipment on Friday morning, April 25.

Ceniza stated that the delivery schedule is on track, and all ACMs are expected to be delivered by the end of April.

He also pointed out that each container van is secured with three seals or locks. The warehouse housing the machines is under constant 24/7 surveillance, with police support in the area to ensure safety and prevent tampering.

The first batch of ACMs, which arrived on Monday, has already been delivered, although the specific municipality has not been disclosed.

Regional Director Atty. Francisco Pobe confirmed that more than 4,000 ACMs are scheduled for delivery to Cebu. He said the ACMs for Cebu province are being shipped in phases, with the goal of completing deliveries by the end of April. In Bohol, he confirmed that deliveries have already been completed.

“Ang ACMs will be opened didto mismo sa ilang testing and sealing areas. Once the machines are delivered from the regional hub to the Offices of the Election Officers, they will be secured at temporary hubs by the election officers and members of the local Joint Security Control Center,” said Pobe.

F2 Logistics, COMELEC’s logistics partner, is responsible for transporting the machines to various localities across the province.

As for the ballots, Pobe mentioned that they will be delivered in the first week of May.

The 2025 midterm elections is scheduled on May 12.

