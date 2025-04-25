Labor Day 2025: DOLE-7 to host major job fair in Cebu City mall

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Labor Day 2025 in Cebu will be like no other as over 4,000 local and overseas job opportunities will be available for jobseekers in the Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) sponsored event.

In a press briefing held on Friday, April 25, DOLE-7 Regional Director Roy Buenafe announced that the job fair will take place at SM Seaside City Cebu on May 1, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

“So far, duna nay nag signify nga mga employers no nga mosalmot sa atong job fair sa labor day, aduna natay 43 nga employers nga nag signify,” Buenafe said.

“Local vacancies naa na sa mga 4600 vacancies nga ilang gi submit diri nato,” he added.

Buenafe also noted that pre-registration is ongoing, with 1,600 applicants already signed up to participate in the fair.

“Duna nay pre-registration para sa atong mga aplicants. Duna natay pre-registered applicanats nga 1,600 kabuok nga ni signify nga mo adto sila during the job fair,” he shared.

To streamline the hiring process, DOLE-7 is once again setting up a one-stop shop at the venue, where government agencies such as SSS, PhilHealth, Pag-IBIG, NBI, and PSA will be present.

“Kuyog nato sila tungod kay importante ilang presesnya arun dili na intawn maglakaw lakaw atong mga aplicante pagpangita sa dokumento nga kinahanglan sa ilang kompanya, arun makakuha jud tag hired on the spot”

When asked about in-demand jobs, Buenafe said that the BPO industry remains the top hiring sector in Cebu and Central Visayas, followed by the retail and services industry.

However, he acknowledged a decline in applicant turnout in these sectors in previous job fairs, citing a growing skills gap.

“Medyo duna napud tay challenge sa skills. That is why we call on our partner from TESDA, as well as with the academe nga atong pahimuslan ang retooling and upskilling intervention,” Buenafe said.

Recognizing the shift in workforce needs, DOLE Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma previously stated that the government is now actively prioritizing the exploration of emerging labor markets outside the conventional sectors like retail, services, and manufacturing.

These include opportunities in the digital economy, information technology, healthcare and the broader care economy, along with roles aligned with environmental sustainability through the green and blue economies.

TUPAD Program

Meanwhile, the Department assured the public of stricter safeguards surrounding its Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program, especially with the approach of the May 2025 midterm elections.

DOLE emphasized that only eligible beneficiaries, determined through stringent criteria, will be allowed to access the program’s short-term community employment assistance. TUPAD continues to be instrumental in providing temporary work for displaced and underemployed individuals.

Notably, the Commission on Elections has previously exempted TUPAD—alongside eight other DOLE-led social services—from the election spending ban to ensure that critical aid and employment support remain uninterrupted during the election period.

In addition to local employment, DOLE-7 is coordinating overseas job fairs in various provinces.

According to Luchel Senarlo-Taniza, supervising labor and employment officer of the Department of Migrant Workers Central Visayas, confirmations have been received for Bohol (with 2 private recruitment agencies) and Negros Oriental (with 5 participating agencies).

“For the overseas job fair, so far we received confirmation for Bohol, overseas jobfair with 2 participating partner recruitment agency, for Negros Oriental we have 5 participating PRAs,” Taniza said.

Taniza reports that multiple countries have opened job opportunities across various industries, reflecting a strong international demand for skilled Filipino workers.

Japan is offering various opportunities requiring different skill sets, including positions in general crop farming. In the United States, there is a demand for registered nurses.

Saudi Arabia seeks cleaners, fast food makers, coffee makers, and nursing staff.

Croatia is also looking to hire workers with various skills.

Germany has a strong demand for nurses.

Antigua is hiring for installation and service technician roles.

Meanwhile, in the British Virgin Islands, there are vacancies for finance and account managers, technicians, agents, and reservationists.

In Guam, positions are available for masons, carpenters, electricians, and heavy equipment operators. Applicants for these roles are expected to hold relevant NC II certifications.

The Department of Labor and Employment encourages all interested Labor Day 2025 job fair applicants to prepare their documents and certifications ahead of the job fair date.

