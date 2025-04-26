PH launches Digital Nomad Visa for remote workers 

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has authorized the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to issue Digital Nomad Visas to non-immigrant foreigners who want to enter or temporarily stay in the Philippines.

Marcos made the directive through Executive Order (EO) No. 86.

This order seeks to establish a legal framework to facilitate the entry of digital nomads or foreigners seeking to reside and work remotely in the Philippines for over a short period.

“The DFA is hereby authorized to issue Digital Nomad Visas to non-immigrant foreigners who desire to enter and/or stay in the country for a temporary period for the purpose of working remotely using digital technologies, and whose clients or employers are situated outside the Philippines,” the president stated in the EO.

The order was signed on April 24, 2025.

A digital nomad is a person who works remotely using technology, often relying on the internet and mobile devices for connectivity.

They travel and live in various locations while working.

EO No. 86 directs the DFA to coordinate with the Department of Justice, the Department of Tourism, the Bureau of Immigration, and the Bureau of Internal Revenue.

The agencies are instructed to “study and adopt measures to effectively implement the program aimed at attracting eligible foreigners.”

The president’s order also mandates the DFA to create a database of all Digital Nomad Visa holders for monitoring purposes.

This action is in compliance with data privacy requirements under Republic Act No. 10173 or the Data Privacy Act of 2012.

Malacañang said foreigners applying for this type of visa must have the following qualifications:

At least 18 years old

Must show proof of remote work using digital technology and enough income generated outside the Philippines

Must have no criminal record

Must have a health insurance valid for the duration of the Digital Nomad Visa period

Must be a citizen of a country that offers a Digital Nomad Visa to Filipinos and where the Philippines has a

Foreign Service Post

Must not pose a threat to the internal or external security of the Philippines

Must not be employed in the Philippines

