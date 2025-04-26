Cebu City drug bust: Ex-convict, three others nabbed

CEBU CITY, Philippines – After serving his sentence in jail, a 50-year-old man was found to have returned to his illegal practices and allegedly ran a drug den in Brgy. Lorega in Cebu City.

The suspect’s illegal operation was uncovered, and he was apprehended, together with three other individuals, through a buy-bust operation on Friday afternoon, April 25.

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) acting regional director Dir. II Alex M. Tablate identified the subject of the operation and alleged drug den maintainer as alias “Armando.”

Armando, 50, is jobless and was previously arrested for drug charges in April 2018. According to PDEA-7, the suspect served his sentence and was released in April 2023.

Also apprehended during the drug bust were three alleged drug den visitors identified as alias “Roberto,” 62, a laborer; alias “Antonio,” 49, a utility worker; and alias “Jason,” 49, jobless. All four suspects reside in Barangay Lorega.

At around 2:00 p.m. on Friday, they were arrested inside the alleged drug den in Sitio Itom-yuta, Barangay Lorega.

This was after operatives conducted a case buildup for two weeks, right after receiving a tip from a confidential informant about the suspect’s activities.

Armando would reportedly dispose of around 15 grams of illegal drugs every week.

Seized during the buy-bust operation were 12 packs of suspected shabu weighing around 16 grams, pieces of foil with residue of suspected shabu, and various drug paraphernalia.

The confiscated pieces of drug evidence had an estimated average market value of P108,800 and has been transported to the laboratory for chemical analysis and disposition, according to PDEA-7.

As of this writing, authorities are preparing to file drug charges against the four suspects who remain in their custody.

Authorities have successfully dismantled another drug den in Cebu City through the operation on Friday.

Prior to this, PDEA-7 agents raided an abandoned bus that was allegedly turned into a drug den in Brgy. Duljo Fatima. The alleged maintainer, who is a taxi driver, was arrested together with three visitors. /clorenciana

