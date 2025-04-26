MPBL: Cebu Classic’s comeback falls short vs. Abra

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Classic proved they could go toe-to-toe with one of the MPBL’s top contenders but ultimately fell short in a hard-fought 72-76 loss to the Abra Solid North Weavers on Friday night, April 25, at the Calasiao Sports Complex in Pangasinan.

Despite facing double-digit deficits on several occasions, Cebu refused to back down, mounting a furious fourth-quarter comeback that showcased their grit under pressure.

Dennis Santos spearheaded the Classic’s rally with an impressive game-high 17-point performance, along with five rebounds, two blocks, and one assist. He was highly efficient, shooting 7-of-11 from the field for a 55% clip in just 25 minutes of play.

Lean Martel and Limuel Tampus also made significant contributions, scoring 11 points apiece. Martel added seven rebounds, two assists, and one steal, while Tampus tallied four rebounds, four assists, and one steal. Mark Meneses and Brylle Meca combined for 13 points off the bench.

On the other side, Dave Ildefonso delivered a double-double for Abra, posting 11 points and 14 rebounds, along with four steals and two assists. Although he struggled from the perimeter—going 1-of-7 from deep and 5-of-11 overall—his presence remained crucial in 32 minutes of action.

Marwin Taywan added 11 points for the Weavers, while Encho Serrano chipped in 10. Alfred Batino and Raven Gonzales contributed eight points each to balance Abra’s scoring attack.

The game was tightly contested in the first half, with Abra clinging to a narrow 37-35 lead at the break. But the Weavers pulled away in the third quarter, igniting an 18-8 run that turned a 37-all tie into a 55-45 advantage, thanks to back-to-back triples from Joshua David and Jayson Apolonio.

Cebu stayed within striking distance heading into the fourth, but Abra surged ahead again, stretching their lead to 17, 70-53, midway through the final period behind hot shooting from David and Redel Fabro.

Refusing to fold, the Classic came alive with a stunning 17-0 run, slicing the deficit to just four points, 70-74, with 37 seconds left—highlighted by three consecutive triples from Santos.

However, costly turnovers and fouls down the stretch doomed Cebu’s chances, as they sent Serrano to the free-throw line in the dying seconds. He calmly sank both shots to push the lead back to six, 76-70.

Mark Meneses managed to score a late basket for the Classic, but it proved too little, too late.

With the win, Abra extended their winning streak to five and now sits atop the MPBL standings with a 7-1 (win-loss) record. Meanwhile, Cebu fell to 3-5, dropping to 18th place. /clorenciana

