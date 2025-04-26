Cesafi Esports League: USC, CIT-U clash in Valorant grand finals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Carlos (USC) Vamos Warriors and the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats are officially locked in for an explosive showdown in the Cesafi Esports League (CEL) Season 3 Valorant grand finals, set this Sunday, April 27, at SM Seaside City Cebu.

Both teams secured their spots after taking down the defending champions, the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters, in back-to-back semifinal battles.

CIT-U delivered the biggest surprise of the tournament by eliminating UCLM in the upper bracket, while USC finished the job in the lower bracket to punch their own ticket to the finals.

CIT-U team captain Kirbie Bacus shared how their journey to the grand finals was anything but easy, especially with major roster adjustments earlier in the season.

“This season was really tough because we had to rebuild chemistry with new players,” Bacus said. “But we overcame that challenge—and now we’re ready to give everything for the title.”

Fired up for the championship, Bacus promised an intense match.

“We’ll give them the wildest game they’ll ever see. It’s like a wildcat hunting its prey,” he said.

Despite their momentum, Bacus acknowledged the strength of USC, last season’s first runner-up.

“I’m only 50% confident because USC is no easy opponent. We only managed to tie with them during the regular season,” he added. “We practiced and sacrificed a lot to reach this point, and we’re hungry for that championship we missed last year.”

On the other side, USC team captain Daniel Jon Santos revealed their own struggles—losing a key player mid-season, adjusting their roster, and falling into the lower bracket.

“This has been the toughest season by far. But through those challenges, a warrior in us has emerged!” said Santos.

Now back in the finals, Santos believes redemption is within reach.

“We were here last year but fell short. This time, we’re back to take what’s rightfully ours,” he said. “Expect us to play the best Valorant we’ve ever played. We’re leaving it all at SM Seaside Cebu. To God be the glory!”

The CEL Season 3 Valorant grand finals will blast off at 4:50 p.m. /clorenciana

