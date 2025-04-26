DOLE-7 bars politicians from Labor Day events: ‘No invitations, no roles’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — To ensure a non-partisan and controversy-free celebration, the Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) has directed its personnel to bar politicians and electoral candidates from playing any role in this year’s Labor Day activities.

Lawyer Roy Buenafe, DOLE-7 regional director, said the agency is taking measures to keep the May 1 celebration focused on honoring workers, and not on advancing political agendas.

“We cannot deny that some politicians have partnered with us in the past. But for this year’s Labor Day celebration, I have given clear instructions to our staff and officials to discourage any participation from candidates, incumbent or not,” Buenafe told reporters in an interview.

“If there are politicians who insist on attending, we will not give them any role. There are no invitations, no speaking slots, no space for politicking,” he added.

Buenafe stressed that the agency wants to preserve the essence of the annual event and avoid the risk of politicization, especially as the midterm election campaign season intensifies.

DOLE-7 has also suspended payouts under its Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program from May 2 to May 13, 2025, despite receiving an exemption from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) that would have allowed continued implementation.

Buenafe said the move was made out of prudence and to protect the integrity of the program amid rising political tensions.

“We have our own internal guidelines, and we observe proper courtesy. The decision to suspend payouts is to prevent any perception that TUPAD is being used for political gain or vote-buying,” he said.

TUPAD is a 10-day cash-for-work assistance program aimed at supporting displaced and disadvantaged workers across the country. DOLE-7 coordinates with local government units (LGUs) for the implementation of the program in various barangays.

The agency’s caution comes amid an ongoing investigation into alleged unauthorized deductions from TUPAD beneficiaries in Canjulao, Lapu-Lapu City, where a barangay official was caught on video explaining why recipients would only receive a portion of the funds.

In the viral video, Barangay Captain Rufo Bering reportedly justified a P3,300 deduction from the P4,300 grant, claiming the withheld amount would support the city’s “Bayanihan Projects,” such as road cementing efforts on privately owned lots not covered by the city budget.

While no formal complaints have been filed by beneficiaries so far, Buenafe said DOLE-7 has initiated a fact-finding process and has already met with Lapu-Lapu City officials regarding the matter.

He clarified, however, that the investigation will not be limited to Lapu-Lapu City but will cover the entire Central Visayas region.

Nonetheless, he admitted that Lapu-Lapu is the only locality so far where reports of such anomalies have emerged.

Meanwhile, Buenafe reiterated that both the decision to suspend TUPAD payouts and to restrict political participation in Labor Day events are meant to uphold the credibility of DOLE-7’s programs and avoid dragging them into political controversy.

The Labor Day celebration in Central Visayas is expected to proceed with job fairs, government services, and recognition of outstanding workers. /clorenciana

