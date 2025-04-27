FACES OF CEBU: MJ Busa, bookworm and content creator

CEBU CITY, Philippines – For centuries, books held the keys to knowledge, but while men turned pages filled with philosophy, politics, and science, women were told to read only what kept them in their place—anything else was dangerous, a threat to the order of things.

Thankfully, the perspective has shifted. Women now read freely, without judgment.

Many write their own stories. Others turn their love of books into content, speaking about words printed on dead trees and lit up on screens. Like MJ Busa.

Who is MJ Busa?

Mary Jedde Ampolitod-Busa, better known as MJ of Scribbles & Books, is a 30-year-old digital creator from Naga City, Cebu, who shares content on all things bookish.

But MJ’s bio doesn’t stop there—she is also a licensed psychometrician, a positive psychology practitioner, a certified resilience in the workplace trainer, a speaker, and an author.

In short, a true multi-hyphenate woman.

A mother who reads past her bedtime

Long after the house quiets and the baby drifts to sleep, MJ reaches for a book. Sometimes, she reads while nursing, other times in the rare silence that motherhood allows.

“I read because it makes me excited about learning new things. It allows me to discover new perspectives in life whether I’m reading fiction or non-fiction. And it gives me meaning.”

In the early days, the pages were more than stories—they were lifelines, helping her ease the loneliness of stepping into an entirely new role.

READ: FACES OF CEBU: Julieza Chua, 26, theater actress and enthusiast

FACES OF CEBU: JID Durano, runner/vlogger

Books became her way of staying connected to something beyond diapers and lullabies, an outlet where she could still be curious, still be learning, still be driven by the words that shaped her.

Books meet content creation

MJ turned to books to ease the anxieties of motherhood and, in doing so, built a space where she could openly share her thoughts on what she read.

“It reached a point where I just let go of my inhibitions and started creating to my heart’s content even when it wasn’t ‘aesthetic’,” MJ shared with CDN Digital.

Her honesty resonated. As her audience grew, messages poured in from readers rediscovering their love for books through her content.

What started as personal solace evolved into a shared experience.

The moment fairy tale books found their way into her tiny hands at six years old, MJ was captivated—not just by the stories, but by the magic of storytelling itself.

Now, as an adult, she fuels it with the freedom to curate her own shelves.

Reading and collecting, two separate hobbies

MJ’s collection has grown into a personal library, now holding around 1,500 books.

More than half of them are secondhand finds.

Some come from fellow readers and collectors, others from thrift shops stacked with stories waiting for a new home.

“I can’t live without my physical books, annotating essentials, and rare collections. The satisfaction of holding a physical book in my hand, feeling its texture, and smelling the pages bring me comfort in this digitally-saturated age.”

Even with an e-reader, MJ chooses the weight of a hardcover, the scent of pages, and the floppiness of paperbacks that bend and fold to fit her grip.

Reading over doomscrolling

In a fast-paced world, reading has become a luxury—something carved out of time rather than freely available.

MJ understands this struggle. With responsibilities piling up, time is often spent working, earning, and supporting loved ones.

Yet, she makes a deliberate choice. Instead of doomscrolling through social media, she flips the pages of a book

The irony isn’t lost on her. Despite feeling like reading requires extra effort, many—including herself—end up spending their free moments endlessly scrolling.

For MJ, the answer is clear. If time is scarce, it’s all the more reason to be intentional with how it’s spent.

Reading is more than just words on a page—it is the foundation of human creativity and understanding.

With every book, the mind expands.

As MJ puts it, “This is the very core of what makes us humans. Our collective ability to create worlds, concepts, ideas allow us to broaden our horizons and deepen our appreciation of the human mind.”

“In the age of Artificial Intelligence, our literacy will be our edge. When we continuously sharpen our minds, fear will not flourish. Remember, we fear what we don’t understand. That is why it is always important to read, learn, and unlearn.”

Returning to the pages

MJ believes that one can always reread an old favorite, pick up a short story, or chase the thrill of a new adventure.

So, to those stuck in a reading slump, MJ offers a simple yet meaningful reminder: acknowledge it and remember why you loved reading in the first place. /clorenciana