Future vets in action: SWU PHINMA students champion compassionate animal care on campus

SWU PHINMA is proud to announce that the first batch of its community cats has been successfully released back onto campus after undergoing spay, neuter, and vaccination procedures. This initiative, led by South Paws Veterinary Hospital—SWU PHINMA’s own veterinary teaching hospital—together with the College of Veterinary Medicine, promotes a healthier, more compassionate environment for both students and animals.

Online enrollment is also available at: https://bit.ly/SWUEnrollmentFormSY2526

The project highlights the university’s commitment to fostering a balanced campus life where students and animals can coexist in harmony. These community cats play an important role in keeping the campus ecosystem healthy, and it is crucial that they are treated with kindness and respect.

“This program not only strengthens our commitment to responsible veterinary education, but also helps instill empathy and social responsibility among our students,” said Dr. Rickmond Dela Bajan, South Paws SWU PHINMA Veterinary Hospital Director. “Taking care of our community cats teaches our students valuable lessons in animal care and the importance of compassion.”

Some people may have noticed that a few of our campus cats have a small notch or tip missing from one ear—usually the left. This earmark is a visible sign that the cat has been spayed or neutered through a TNR (Trap–Neuter–Return) or CNVR (Catch, Neuter, Vaccinate, Release) program. It serves as an identification marker to indicate that the animal has already been treated and is part of a monitored population, helping prevent unnecessary re-capturing or procedures.

In addition to providing veterinary care for the community cats, the initiative offers SWU PHINMA’s Doctor of Veterinary Medicine students hands-on learning and early industry exposure, helping them gain practical experience in real-world settings.

SWU PHINMA is the only private veterinary school in the Visayas, and its College of Veterinary Medicine is proud to produce the future Vets in the City who are ready to make a difference in their communities.

South Paws Veterinary Hospital, located within the SWU PHINMA Main Campus in Cebu City, serves as both a teaching facility for veterinary students and a full-service veterinary clinic. The hospital is an essential resource in training the next generation of veterinarians while providing high-quality care to animals in the community.

South Paws Veterinary Hospital Offerings:

Consultation Complete Blood Count (CBC) Biochemistry Urinalysis Fecalysis Vaccination Deworming Spay & Neuter Grooming Services (will be available soon)



South Paws Veterinary Hospital Operational Hours:

Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday: 8 AM – 12 NN

Tuesday and Friday: 8 AM – 3 PM

SWU PHINMA Enrollment for Doctor of Veterinary Medicine is ongoing!

Visit our Enrollment Hub at SWU Villa, Main Campus, open Monday to Saturday, 8 AM – 5 PM.

Online enrollment is also available at: https://bit.ly/SWUEnrollmentFormSY2526

For inquiries, contact 0917 810 2300 or follow our official Facebook page: Southwestern University PHINMA.