Over 150 vote-buying complaints filed before Comelec — DILG

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More than 150 complaints of alleged vote buying, vote selling, and abuse of government resources have been filed before the Commission on Elections (Comelec), according to the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

In a press statement posted on its official Facebook page on Saturday, April 26, the DILG said that 16 of the complaints filed before the Comelec involved the distribution of financial aid or “ayuda,” an act prohibited during the election period.

Lawyer Jesi Lanete, assistant secretary of DILG, reported that a total of 158 complaints have been lodged so far, including violations allegedly committed by candidates or their supporters throughout the country.

Lanete said the distribution of financial assistance and similar forms of aid to the public is presumed to be an act of vote buying if conducted by a candidate, their relatives within the second civil degree, or known allies during the election period.

Among the regions with the highest number of complaints are Calabarzon (Region IV-A) with 31 cases, Central Luzon (Region III) with 30, and Metro Manila (National Capital Region) with 24.

Vote-buying

In a phone interview on Saturday, Lawyer Francisco Pobe, regional director of the Comelec Central Visayas, said he is not aware if any of the reported cases involve the region.

He explained that the regional office would only be notified if the Comelec central office issues an order for investigation.

As of this writing, he said, no such order has been received by their office.

In response to the growing number of complaints, the Comelec has issued show cause orders to 29 local candidates, directing them to explain the allegations filed against them.

Lanete reminded all candidates to strictly comply with election laws, particularly provisions that prohibit the use of government programs and resources to influence voters.

He warned that such actions may serve as grounds for disqualification.

“Ipapaalala lang po natin sa ating mga kandidato to strictly comply with the Comelec provisions against vote buying. And sa ating mga incumbent candidates, to prevent yung abuse of state resources,” Lanete said.

He also urged voters not to accept money or favors in exchange for votes, reminding them that such acts are punishable under the Omnibus Election Code.

