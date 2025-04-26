Johnro Electrical seizes solo lead in AEBC Corporate Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Johnro Electrical-Industrial Engineering A claimed the solo lead in the team standings of the 8th Architects-Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC) Corporate Cup after a dominant 88–66 win over EGS Survey–Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers (PICE)-1 on Friday night, April 25, at the University of San Carlos (USC) Downtown Campus gymnasium.

Johnro Electrical remained undefeated with a pristine 4–0 (win-loss) record, while EGS Survey absorbed its third loss in four outings.

Paulo Munez led the charge with a game-high 20 points, falling just one rebound shy of a triple-double after tallying nine boards, one steal, and one block. Ian Manalili and Daniel Culanag added 13 and 10 points, respectively.

For EGS Survey, John Zafico finished with 13 points and six rebounds in a losing effort.

In the other AEBC match, Buildrite–United Architects of the Philippines (UAP) notched its third win in four games after dispatching Lite Panel–Mechanical Engineering-B, 76–64.

Michael Cinco powered Buildrite with an impressive double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds, along with one assist. John Buhawe added 16 points, Miguel Cenabre chipped in 15, and Dexcel Caadan rounded out the team’s balanced offense with 11 markers.

Eric Pummer paced Lite Panel with 13 points, as they dropped to 2–2 in the standings.

Meanwhile, Bank of Rizal evened its record to 2–2 after cruising past the Provincial Engineering Office–Cebu, 90–65.

Patrick Paran led Bank of Rizal with 20 points and eight rebounds. Arlu Esteban poured in a game-high 22 points for the Provincial Engineering Office, but his effort went in vain as his team slipped to a 0–4 record.

