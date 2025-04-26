Althea Bacaro makes Youth World Championship debut in Peru

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Rising Cebuana weightlifter Althea Bacaro is set to make her debut on the world stage at the 2025 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Youth and Junior Championships in Lima, Peru.

Bacaro, accompanied by her coach and Olympian Christopher Bureros, joins the Philippine delegation sent by the Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP) after a long and challenging journey to South America.

The 13-year-old Bacaro will compete in the girls’ youth -40 kilogram category, facing strong contenders from countries including Brazil, India, Mexico, Turkey, Ecuador, Venezuela, Taiwan, and host nation Peru.

Touted as the next big thing in Cebu weightlifting, Bacaro is being groomed under the guidance of Bureros, who also coached Olympian Elreen Ando. She first made waves on the international stage after clinching a silver medal in the -40 kg division at the 2024 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in December.

In that event, Bacaro lifted a total of 128 kilograms — 55 kg in the snatch and 73 kg in the clean and jerk — to finish second overall. She shared the spotlight with fellow Cebuano Eron Borres, who struck gold in the youth boys’ 49 kg division.

Both Bacaro and Bureros will be honored at the 39th Sportswriters Association of Cebu (SAC)-San Miguel Beer (SMB) Cebu Sports Awards on April 26, 2025 at SM Seaside City Cebu.

Joining Bacaro in representing the Philippines at the IWF Youth and Junior Championships are Alexsandra Ann Diaz, Angeline Colonia, Jhodie Peralta, Rosalinda Faustino, Jay-R Colonia, Prince Keil Delos Santos, and Albert Ian Delos Santos.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP