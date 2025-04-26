Mandaue City to host OSLP National Sports Summit in June

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The fourth edition of the Online Sports Leadership Program (OSLP) National Sports Summit will be held in Mandaue City from June 19 to 21, 2025.

Held annually, the OSLP Summit brings together sports leaders, coaches, and athletes to strengthen the future of Philippine sports through collaboration, shared values, and the promotion of Olympic ideals that inspire community development.

For the first time, Mandaue City will serve as host of this national gathering of both local and international sports professionals, athletes, students, and mentors.

READ: New CCSC chief Dejaño to roll out innovative sports summit

The summit’s first two editions were held in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, followed by the third edition in Tuguegarao City.

For its 2025 summit, the lineup of speakers will include sports professionals from Japan and Canada, as well as Philippine-based leaders like Paolo Trillo from the MVP Sports Foundation, Nicole Tiamzon of Spike and Serve Philippines, and sports advocate Migs Bustos, all of whom will share their stories and insights.

READ: Mandaue City allocates P16 million for 2025 mid-year cultural summit

Olympians such as Hidilyn Diaz and Jethro Dionisio were also invited.

Summit

OSLP founders Akiko Thompson, Chairperson of Special Olympics Pilipinas, and Coach Noli Ayo, Assistant to the President for Sports and Development at Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU)-Davao and Mindanao Coordinator of the Philippine Sports Commission, joined Philippine Olympians Association President Stephen Fernandez (Oly) at a press conference on April 25.

During the gathering, they expressed their hope that the summit, through the shared stories of Olympians, will continue to promote the values of fair play, hard work, and the building of a nationwide network of empowered sports leaders.

The three-day summit will be held at Sacred Heart School – Ateneo de Cebu in Mandaue City. Registration fee is P5,000 and participation will be limited to 250 sports enthusiasts.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP