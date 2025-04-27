World champs Jerusalem, Amit win ‘Athlete of the Year’ honors at SAC-SMB Awards

shared the limelight as Athletes of the Year during the 39th Sportswriters Association of Cebu-San Miguel Beer (SAC-SMB) Cebu Sports Awards on Saturday, April 26, at the Cube Wing of SM Seaside City.

The oldest media organization in Cebu conferred its highest individual award on Jerusalem following a fruitful campaign in 2024 that saw the 31-year-old ring gladiator ascend back to the world throne.

After losing his World Boxing Organization (WBO) minimumweight belt to Oscar Collazo nearly two years ago, Jerusalem became a world champion again when he edged Japanese prospect Yudai Shigeoka by split decision to clinch the World Boxing Council (WBC) 105-pound title on March 31 last year at the International Conference Hall in Nagoya, Japan.

Since then, Jerusalem has made a successful defense of his WBC crown twice. He first hammered his way to a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Mexican Luis “Flechita” Castillo before dominating Shigeoka in their rematch just two months ago at the Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Japan.

READ: 39th SAC-SMB Cebu Sports Awards Special Citation recipients

Melvin Jerusalem retains WBC title, repeats over Yudai Shigeoka

“Tumang kalipay ang akong gibati ug mapasalamaton kaayo ko sa SAC ning pasidungog nga ilang gihatag isip Athlete of the Year. Dako kaayo kining dungog ug garbo alang kanako ilabi kay nailhan ko ug nahimong world champion dinhi gyud sa Cebu,” said Jerusalem.

(I feel immense joy and I am deeply grateful to SAC for this honor they have given me as Athlete of the Year. This is a great honor and pride for me, especially since I became known and a world champion right here in Cebu.)

Together with Jerusalem, the 43-year-old Amit was exalted to SAC’s pedestal of honor.

A two-time world 10-ball champion, Amit made history as the first Filipina pool player to become WPA Women’s World 9-ball champion last year. That made her the second Pinoy cue artist after Carlo Biado to win both the world 9-ball and 10-ball championships.

Apart from her stirring exploits on the global stage, the Mandaue City-native Amit has pocketed a total of 10 golds, five silvers, and a bronze in the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, galvanizing her status as a legendary figure in Philippine sports.

“To be given this recognition here in Cebu, my hometown, really means a lot to me. This is where it all started—the first time I held a cue, make a ball and eventually embrace the sport,” Amit said. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP