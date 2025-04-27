Ordeniza murder suspect seeks forgiveness after Cebu City shooting

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The suspect in the tragic Cebu City shooting that killed 24-year-old Frince Ordeniza is now seeking forgiveness from her family.

Russel Zapeda, who was arrested on Friday, April 25, admitted to being the gunman who shot Ordeniza on April 14 while she was riding a motorcycle to work. He was allegedly hired to kill her by Christopher Ian Maropoc, who paid him P20,000.

In front of reporters, Zapeda apologized to Ordeniza’s loved ones, saying she was the first person he had ever killed.

The suspect also admitted involvement in four other shooting incidents, but none of his previous victims died.

“Kang Frinze ug sa iyang pamilya, mangayo kang ko dako kaayong pasaylo gud sa akong nabuhat in-ato nga hitabo sa pagkuha nako sa iyang kinabuhi…Unta nga mapasaylo ko ninyo. Ug unta pud nga inyo pud kong tagaan sad og kapasayloan sad sa akong nahubat,” stated Zapeda.

(To Frince and her family, I ask for a big forgiveness for what I did in that incident when I took her life… I hope that you will forgive me. I also hope that you will give me forgiveness for the wrong that I have done.)

Zapeda added that he feels immense regret over taking the life of the 24-year-old woman.

“Grabe akong pagbasol sa akong nabuhat. Nakakuha kog kinabuhi sa tawo,” he said.

(I am deeply remorseful for what I’ve done. I took a person’s life.)

The killing of Ordeniza caused a stir among members of the community after videos of her being shot dead in broad daylight started circulating online.

Ordeniza was seen on the back of a motorcycle taxi that stopped due to a red light when another motorist grabbed her mobile phone and shot her three times.

The woman fell down on the ground and the gunman sped away. She was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

What was first believed to be a robbery incident was discovered to have been a murder that was planned for some time.

Zapeda told reporters that he only moved the phone to clearly see the victim’s face. He also clarified that he only bought the shirt – used as uniform of a ride-hailing app – online and that he was not associated with the company.

He also gave away the name of the man who allegedly hired him to follow and kill the victim for the amount of P20,000.

According to Zapeda, Maropoc provided him with the gun and motorcycle he used on the day of the shooting. Prior to this, Zapeda conducted surveillance on the victim by visiting her workplace for a few days.

Police crack 2 murder cases

After shooting the woman, Zapeda changed his clothes, left the motorcycle in Brgy. Mabolo, and got onboard an SUV driven by Maropoc.

He then received the payment and left.

A few days later, however, police were able to identify Zapeda as the shooter through the accounts of witnesses and footages from closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

They arrested Zapeda in Sitio Marna, Brgy. Mabolo and recovered the gun, clothes, and the two vehicles, which were found to have been rented by the alleged mastermind.

As of this writing, authorities are conducting a follow up operation to locate Maropoc and another suspect who allegedly served as the lookout.

While the appropriate charges are now being prepared against Zapeda, authorities said that the case can now be considered solved.

This development, according to police, is a fulfillment of their promise to the victim’s family to give her justice before she was laid to rest on Sunday, April 27. /clorenciana

