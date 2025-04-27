Solea Coast Resort Panglao: Your seaside sanctuary for the summer season

After the dynamic performances and loud drumbeats of Saulog sa Tagbilaran 2025, trade the festival frenzy for serenity and sunshine at one of Bohol’s premier summer escapes—Solea Coast Resort Panglao.

Just a quick 30- to 45-minute drive from the city center, this must-visit destination offers more than just coastal charm. It invites you into a world of relaxation and indulgence, with a wealth of amenities designed to elevate every moment of your stay.

When asked why visitors should not just drop by but stay at the resort after the festivities, Solea Coast Resort Panglao Resort Manager Gretchen Mae Hingpit enthusiastically shared that the resort offers more than just tranquility, it provides a blissful retreat that’s perfect for unwinding after the vibrant energy of Saulog.

Fret not if you’re traveling on a budget, Solea Coast Resort Panglao has you covered with its summer limited-slot promo starting at just Php 6,988.00. Enjoy a two-night stay in a Superior Room, plus exciting perks including a one-time 30-minute kayak experience and access to the playroom and indoor gym.

Comfort for every kind of traveler

With 110 thoughtfully designed rooms catering to every type of traveler, Solea Coast Resort Panglao makes finding your perfect home away from home a breeze. Whether you’re continuing the festivities with your barkada, carving out sun-soaked memories with the whole fam, or slipping away for a romantic seaside escape with someone special, there’s a space here crafted just for you.

Each room is a harmonious blend of comfort, style, and tropical charm, designed to give you that instant “I’m on vacation” feeling the moment you walk in. Expect plush beds, eye-candy interiors, and thoughtful touches that offer the perfect balance between restful seclusion and easy access to adventure.

It’s your ideal retreat after the high-energy celebrations of Saulog sa Tagbilaran—a place where you can recharge, reconnect, and wake up ready for whatever island life brings next.

Swim, savor, and stay stress-free

Beyond its spacious accommodations, Solea Coast Resort Panglao houses a treasure trove of amenities that transform it from a simple place to stay into a true all-in-one tropical destination.

There’s no shortage of ways to relax and revel here. Dive into the expansive swimming pool, then cool off with your favorite drink from the poolside bar. Embark on a global culinary journey at the resort’s signature dining spot, Earth All Day Dining, where international flavors come together in every dish. For a touch of magic at golden hour, head up to the Salt & Sky Rooftop Lounge, where breathtaking 360° views of Panglao’s coastline meet mouthwatering Italian and Asian cuisine.

Relatively, families are in for a treat as well. The Happy Pebbles Club offers a fun-filled play space sheltering arcade games and toys for both kids and kids-at-heart. And for those looking to keep their energy up and their wellness in check, the resort’s indoor gym is the perfect place to stay active even while on vacation.

A secluded escape soon at Anda, Bohol

Solea Hotels & Resorts continues to grow its presence in Central Visayas with an exciting new development set to open mid-year in Anda, Bohol—Solea Reef Resort.

Poised to be a serene, upscale hideaway, this resort is perfect for those craving peace, privacy, and postcard-worthy coastal views. With only 18 exclusive rooms—including 2 luxurious suites and 16 stunning seaview accommodations—Solea Reef offers a refined escape that embodies quiet luxury.

Adding to its charm is Kuma Cafe, a laid-back dining spot designed to pair perfectly with the slow, barefoot rhythm of Anda’s untouched shores.

For more information about the resort, follow and message the official Facebook page of Solea Coast Resort Panglao.