SGA’s Jacob Lao teases big plans for Cebu’s sports scene

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Strong Group Athletics (SGA) chairman Jacob Lao teased Cebuano sports fans with visionary plans that could greatly impact Cebu’s sporting landscape.

Lao was recently in Cebu to inaugurate his new roasted chicken business endorsed by two-time UAAP Most Valuable Player (MVP) Kevin Quiambao, who recently announced his participation in the NBA Summer League.

Accompanied by his family, including SGA founder Frank Lao, Jacob also dropped hints about potential major sports events, with Cebu as a prime venue.

READ: Cebu 3×3 Battlegrounds launches Season 4 on February 23

One clue emerged during the visit as the team’s uniforms prominently featured a “ChickyFam 3×3 Basketball” patch, hinting at a possible upcoming basketball tournament linked to the brand.

Basketball event

Adding more excitement, Lao was joined by renowned sports patron Mel Macasaquit, founder of MelMac Sports. The two recently collaborated to launch the Pilipinas 3×3 League, an ambitious project aimed at qualifying the Philippines for the 3×3 basketball event at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

READ: FIBA 3×3 Cebu Masters set Sept. 23-24

However, Lao tempered expectations, saying plans are still in the early stages.

“Ngayon, wala pa akong mabibigay na details, but niluluto na lahat eh. We need the right partners, the right system, and the right players. Pero yun ang goal. Alam naman natin, mahal na mahal ng mga Pilipino ang basketball,” said Lao, whose SGA team famously features a mix of former NBA and Filipino basketball stars.

Still, Lao expressed strong optimism about holding a 3×3 event in Cebu, noting the sport’s popularity, especially after the success of the now-defunct Chooks-to-Go 3×3 FIBA World Tour.

“We’ll see. I can’t give a date yet because we have to finalize everything—who’s participating, what’s in it for everyone involved, and how we can truly serve the Filipino community. Malaking bagay ang 3×3 basketball, lalo na dito sa Cebu,” he added.

Training camps

In the meantime, Lao announced that SGA plans to hold basketball training camps in Cebu, aiming to scout and develop homegrown talents for future tournaments.

“Hopefully, we can organize camps here soon. We really want to help young players. That’s what SGA and ChickyFam stand for—we’re all about family and community,” Lao explained.

On other fronts, Lao mentioned that SGA would only participate in this year’s Jones Cup if they can assemble a complete and competitive roster.

“We’ll assess if we have the players available. Ayaw namin lumaban nang hindi buo ang team. It’s also an opportunity for us to discover Cebuano talents and explore all possibilities,” he said.

Looking ahead, Lao revealed he’s open to the idea staging international-level invitational tournaments in Cebu, especially with the highly anticipated opening of the SM Seaside Arena.

“It’s definitely possible, now that we have a world-class arena. The key will be getting teams to commit, which will be a tough challenge. But once they see who’s running it, I believe they’ll want to join,” Lao added.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP