Cebu FC stuns Kaya Iloilo, advances to AFF Shopee Cup finals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants delivered a sensational upset in the Philippines Football League (PFL) “Final Four,” stunning reigning champions Kaya FC Iloilo, 2-1, on Saturday, April 26, at the newly inaugurated Mall of Asia Skypitch in Manila.

Spearheaded by an inspired performance from Abou Sy, who netted both goals, the Gentle Giants avenged their regular season defeats to Kaya FC and moved one step closer to clinching the coveted Golden Ticket to the AFF Shopee Cup.

Cebu FC’s triumph sets up a high-stakes clash against the PFL’s second-seeded Manila Diggers FC on May 4 at the same venue, with the winner earning the right to represent the Philippines in the prestigious regional tournament.

Sy, later named Man of the Match, broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute, slotting home to give Cebu FC a 1-0 advantage heading into halftime. The Senegalese striker then doubled the lead in the 53rd minute, completing a brilliant brace that left the defending champions reeling.

Kaya FC, however, refused to go quietly. Veteran striker Jovin Bedic pulled one back in the 66th minute, sparking hopes of a comeback. Yet Cebu FC’s resolute defense, marked by crucial saves and composed clearances, held firm until the final whistle.

The victory was particularly sweet for the Gentle Giants, who had suffered three consecutive defeats to Kaya FC during the PFL regular season. This time, however, it was Cebu FC who rose to the occasion, showing grit when it mattered most.

