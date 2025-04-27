Roda falls in 9th-round slugfest vs. Japan’s Han in Seoul

CEBU CITY, Philippines — What started as a thrilling back-and-forth slugfest ended in heartbreak for Ramil Roda of Omega Boxing Gym, who absorbed a ninth-round technical knockout (TKO) loss against Japan’s Ryang Ho Han in their International Boxing Federation (IBF) International super flyweight showdown last Friday, April 26, in Seoul, South Korea.

Roda, one of Omega’s most promising prospects, gave the favored Han everything he had — matching him blow-for-blow through the early and middle rounds — before falling to a devastating flurry midway through the ninth.

The 25-year-old Bukidnon native, now based in Cebu, dropped to a 7-2-2 (win-loss-draw) record with four knockouts. Meanwhile, Han, who stood three inches taller at 5-foot-8, stayed unbeaten, improving to 4-0 with three knockouts.

From the opening bell, it was clear that neither fighter was interested in a feeling-out process. Han quickly worked behind his long jab, snapping Roda’s head back early and firing crisp combinations to the body and head. Roda answered with heavy counters of his own, pushing forward and forcing Han against the ropes with relentless pressure.

VICIOUS SHOTS

In the second and third rounds, Roda found success digging vicious shots to Han’s midsection. Several hooks to the body visibly slowed the Japanese fighter, giving Roda momentum as the crowd roared with every exchanged bomb.

But Han, using his superior reach and footwork, kept his composure. Every time Roda surged forward, Han met him with sharp jabs and counter rights that stifled the Filipino’s offense. Still, Roda remained undeterred — walking through fire, swinging heavy leather.

Midway through the fight, the pace quickened. Roda cornered Han repeatedly, landing punishing right hands to the body and head. In the ensuing rounds, Han was visibly hurt, wobbling slightly after absorbing a huge haymaker from Roda. Yet Han refused to go down, showing incredible grit to survive Roda’s onslaught.

As the bout entered the seventh and eighth, the war of attrition took its toll on both warriors. Breathing heavily, each threw wild haymakers, their earlier crispness now replaced by sheer willpower. Both men wore the bruises of battle — reddened faces, swelling, and exhaustion etched across their bodies.

COUNTER RIGHT HOOK

Then came the ninth round. Roda pressed forward aggressively, sensing an opportunity. Han timed a perfect counter right hook that stunned the Filipino. Han smelled blood, launching a brutal flurry that backed Roda to the ropes.

Roda bravely fought back, exchanging bombs at center ring, but Han found his mark again — a sneaky left hook crashing into Roda’s jaw, followed immediately by another thunderous blow that sent Roda crumbling to the canvas.

The referee quickly waved off the bout, handing Han the dramatic ninth-round TKO victory in a fight that had the crowd on its feet.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP