Miano brothers lead USC to CEL MLBB title in thrilling grand finals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Carlos (USC) Vamos Warriors claimed the Cesafi Esports League (CEL) Season 3 Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) title with a dramatic come-from-behind victory over the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters in a gripping grand finals showdown on Saturday, April 26, at SM Seaside City Cebu’s City Wing area.

USC stormed back from a 0-2 deficit in the best-of-five series, rallying to win three straight games and secure the championship, 3-2.

UCLM took control early, with Juden Baguio and Mark Guzman leading the way in the first two games. Baguio delivered a flawless performance in Game 1, finishing with eight kills and three assists, while Guzman followed up with a dominant 7-1 kill-death ratio and seven assists in Game 2.

With the title within reach, UCLM was just one game away from victory, but USC, reeling from a second-place finish last season, mounted a fierce comeback. The dynamic Miano brothers—Jestine John and Jeshua Luke—were instrumental in turning the series around.

In Game 3, rookie Jestine John, who was later named the “Most Valuable Player” (MVP) of the grand finals, contributed 15 assists and two kills to power USC to a pivotal win. In Game 4, Jeshua Luke added six kills and 11 assists, with just one death, to help level the series at 2-2.

The decisive Game 5 saw Jestine John step up again, showcasing his MVP credentials with four kills and seven assists, leading USC to a final victory over UCLM.

The Miano brothers were also recognized for their exceptional performances, with Jestine John named the best Exp. laner and Jeshua Luke the best jungler in the “Mythical Five.”

UCLM’s captain, Skepper Bacarro, earned the title of best mid-laner, while teammate Gervan Vincent Bentulan was named the best roamer. USC’s Shin Mavrick Formaran was honored as the best gold laner.

In addition to the MVP and Mythical Five accolades, Jestine John Miano was also awarded “Rookie of the Year” for the MLBB tournament.

