Araneta vs. Simsri world title fight set on June 19 in Tokyo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The stage is set for an electrifying showdown in the world of boxing as the highly anticipated world title fight between Cebu’s Cristian “The Bomb” Araneta and Thailand’s Thanongsak Simsri has officially been announced.

The fight, which will take place on June 19 in Tokyo, Japan, will see Araneta take on Simsri for the vacant International Boxing Federation (IBF) world light flyweight title.

Renowned Japanese boxing promoter Hideyuki Ohashi, who is no stranger to big-stage events having managed global superstar Naoya Inoue, made the announcement recently.

Earlier, both Omega Sports Promotions, representing Araneta, and Simsri’s promoter had successfully entered into negotiations, paving the way for this high-stakes battle for the title.

The showdown is just one part of a major event that will also feature a thrilling World Boxing Organization (WBO) Welterweight title clash between the United States’ Brian Norman Jr. and Japan’s Jin Sasaki, making for a truly stacked card.

Title shot

For Araneta, this is the culmination of years of hard work and perseverance. The 25-year-old from Cebu will finally get his long-awaited world title shot after a series of near-misses.

His first attempt at a title eliminator was in 2019, when he faced Mexico’s Danie Valladares. However, a shoulder injury forced him to retire in the fourth round, dashing his dreams of a world title opportunity.

Araneta’s journey continued in 2021, when he flew to South Africa to face Sivenathi Nontshinga in another world title eliminator. Despite dropping Nontshinga in the final round, a controversial unanimous decision left Araneta’s dreams shattered once again.

But in January 2024, Araneta earned his shot at redemption when he knocked out fellow Filipino Arvin Magramo in the first round on his home turf in Cebu.

After a brief hiatus due to a wrist injury, Araneta roared back with a vengeance, knocking out Thai fighter Sanchai Yotboon in December 2024, retaining his spot at the No. 1 in the IBF world rankings.

Championship run

With a stellar record of 25 wins (20 by knockout) and just 2 losses, Araneta is primed and eager to claim the IBF world light flyweight title, marking the beginning of what could be an extraordinary championship run.

On the other side of the ring stands Thanonsak Simsri, a fierce and accomplished fighter who brings a record of 38 wins (34 by knockout) and just 1 loss.

The reigning OPBF Light Flyweight Champion is known for his devastating punching power, making him one of the division’s most feared contenders.

Simsri has already made his mark against Filipino fighters, having stopped Cebu’s John Paul Gabunilas in five rounds and outpointed Miel Fajardo in Japan.

