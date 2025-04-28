Vancouver tragedy: Marcos expresses deep sorrow for car attack victims

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the deadly incident at the Lapu-Lapu Day Block Party in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada where a vehicle drove into a crowd of attendees, leaving 11 dead and multiple others injured.

“I am completely shattered to hear about the terrible incident during a Lapu Lapu Day Block Party in Vancouver, BC, Canada,” Marcos said in a statement.

“On behalf of the Philippine Government and the Filipino people, Liza and I would like to express our deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and to the strong and thriving Filipino community in Canada,” he added.

The President assured that the Philippine government, through the consulate in Vancouver, is coordinating with Canadian authorities.

“The Philippine Consulate General in Vancouver is working with Canadian authorities to ensure that the incident will be thoroughly investigated, and that the victims and their families are supported and consoled,” Marcos said.

“We are one with the families of the victims and the Filipino community in Vancouver during this difficult time,” he added.

The 30-year-old male driver is already under police custody.

At approximately 8:14 p.m. on April 26, a man drove into a large crowd of people attending the Lapu Lapu Day Festival near East 43rd Avenue and Fraser Street, according to the Vancouver Police Department (VPD).

The investigation is being led by the VPD’s Major Crime Section.

“At this time, we are confident that this incident was not an act of terrorism,” the VPD added.

Organizer Filipino BC said the festival “was meant to celebrate resistance and resilience.” It reported “racist verbal attacks targeting Black performers” prior to the event.

The Philippine Consulate General in Vancouver earlier expressed “deep concern and sympathies” to the victims.

“As we await more information about the incident, we pray that our community remains strong and resilient imbued with the spirit of bayanihan (communal unity) during this difficult time,” it said.

The consulate provided the following hotlines to Filipino nationals who were affected by the incident:

Assistance-to-Nationals Hotline: +1 604 653 5858

Migrant Workers’ Office Hotline: +1 604 767 3354

Vancouver Police Department Victim Support: +1 800 563 0808. (PNA)

