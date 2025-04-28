]P20/kilo rice initiative: Gwen defends it amid criticisms

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia has defended the government’s initiative to start selling rice at P20 per kilogram, a promise President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. made during his campaign trail.

“Damned if you do, damned if you don’t. I’d rather be damned, I don’t care, for as long as the people of Cebu will get what they need right now,” said Garcia.

Speaking to Cebu mayors during a meeting held at the Capitol on April 26, the governor also hit back at critics for calling the program as a vote-buying scheme in disguise targeting the vote-rich region of the Visayas.

“Ang uban sab moingon vote buying. Dili uy. Sila may ni-buy, di man kita,” Garcia said.

(Others would say it’s vote buying. It’s not. They (voters) would be buying, it’s not us.)

Visayas has an estimated total of 14 million voters expected to cast their ballots this May 12, with Cebu as the country’s most vote rich province.

“Up to now, maoy gisigehan og sukot, hain na man ang 20 pesos nga bugas? Karong nia na, ang yawyaw na sab, nganong karon pa man? Aw di mo, ayaw! Pero nia na,” added Garcia.

(Up to now, many would still demand: where’s the P20 per kilo rice? Now that it’s here, there are still complaints asking why only now? If you don’t want it, then don’t. But it’s here.)

Visayas had been chosen as the pilot area in rolling out the P20 per kilo rice, after the Department of Agriculture (DA) met with governors here last April 23.

While some welcomed President Marcos Jr.’s move, many, including Vice President Sara Duterte, criticized its implementation and questioned its timing.

Meanwhile, Garcia bared the Capitol’s plans in using the quick-response (QR) Sugbo Card for the rollout. She has also instructed mayors to ensure only the poor and marginalized get access to the subsidized rice program.

Additionally, in order to prevent opportunists from taking advantage, the provincial government considers putting a limit of 10 kilogram of rice every Sugbo Card holder.

The DA is targeting to start the rollout this May 1. At least 600,000 sacks of rice will be transferred to Cebu for the program.

