LPA, ITCZ to bring rains in parts of PH, but …

MANILA, Philippines – A low pressure area (LPA) and the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) affecting Mindanao will bring rains over parts of the country, the weather bureau said Monday.

As of 3 a.m., the LPA was located 695 km. east of General Santos City and is embedded along the ITCZ.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA has a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone within 24 hours. However, it will bring scattered rains and thunderstorms over Davao Region and Soccsksargen.

Scattered rains and thunderstorms are also forecast in Palawan and the rest of Mindanao due to the ITCZ.

Moderate to heavy rains in the aforementioned areas could result in flash floods or landslides, according to PAGASA.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country will experience isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by the easterlies.

The whole archipelago will experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas.

Meanwhile, danger level heat indices of 42°C to 44°C are expected in over 10 areas on Monday.

The heat index in Sangley Point, Cavite City could peak at 44°C, and 43°C in San Jose, Occidental Mindoro.

A 42°C heat index is forecast in these areas:

–Dagupan City, Pangasinan

–Aparri, Cagayan

–Coron, Palawan

–Cuyo, Palawan

–Masbate City

–Roxas City, Capiz

–Iloilo City

–Dumangas, Iloilo

–La Granja, La Carlota, Negros Occidental

Siquijor

–Guiuan, Easter Samar

Heat index refers to the temperature felt by the human body when relative humidity is factored in with actual air temperature.

Under “danger” level conditions, which ranges from 42°C to 51°C, PAGASA warns of increased risks of heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke with prolonged exposure. (PNA)

