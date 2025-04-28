Filipinos bought, sold by syndicates in Cambodia

MANILA, Philippines– The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Sunday issued a warning against human trafficking syndicates in Cambodia after four Filipinos repatriated from Phnom Penh revealed that they were “sold” by online scam operators.

In a belated news release Sunday, the BI said the Filipinos, who are in their 20s and 30s, rwturned on April 19 through the assistance of Philippine Embassy in Cambodia and the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT), in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to intensify the fight against human trafficking and ensure the safety of overseas Filipinos.

Initial investigations found that the victims were recruited via Facebook job postings offering supposed employment as encoders or customer service representatives.

Upon arrival in Cambodia, their passports were seized and they were forced to work in online scam hubs, pretending to be agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation or romantic partners to defraud foreigners.

When they failed to meet quotas, they were subjected to long work hours and punishments. They were eventually transferred or sold to other scam groups.

One of the victims recounted working 16 to 20 hours daily under threats of detention and physical punishment.

Another said they were only able to escape after being handed over to a different group due to low performance.

“They were treated like property — bought, sold, and abused,” BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said.

“Their stories are clear proof that these syndicates operate with no regard for human dignity. This must stop.”

Viado stressed that the Philippine government is pursuing an aggressive crackdown on trafficking networks.

“We urge jobseekers to avoid illegal offers online. Always go through the Department of Migrant Workers,” he said.

Authorities are now investigating the illegal recruiters who facilitated the victims’ departure and are working to identify the full scope of the trafficking network. (PNA)

