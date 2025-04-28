P49.5-M Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot: No winners yet, next draw April 29

MANILA, Philippines — No one picked the winning combination for the P49.5 million minimum jackpot prize of Ultra Lotto 6/58. This was announced by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office over the weekend after no one picked the winning combination for Sunday night’s (April 27) draw.

The PCSO said the winning combination for the Sunday draw was 19-08-17-55-28-02.

Ultra Lotto 6/58’s jackpot reverted to the minimum jackpot of P49.5 million after a lone bettor got the P223.7 million jackpot on April 6, ending a three-month drought of the raffle last won in January, per PCSO data.

Meanwhile, no one also got the winning combination of the Super Lotto 6/49 draw—39-07-08-40-35-30—worth P19.5 million.

The next raffle draw for Ultra Lotto 6/58 and Super Lotto 6/49 will be on Tuesday, April 29.

