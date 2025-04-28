DOTr: Airlines may face sanctions for ‘punit passport’

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Monday warned airlines that any deliberate tampering of passengers’ passports by their personnel will result in sanctions.

DOTr Sec. Vince Dizon made the pronouncement following reports of alleged “punit passport” incidents at several airports which render passengers unable to continue their trips.

“If we see any such incident, if anyone does such nonsense, sanctions will be imposed on both the airlines and their personnel,” Dizon said in a statement written in the vernacular.

All this developed after a Cebu Pacific passenger was denied boarding a flight bound for Bali after an airline personnel assessed that the passenger’s passport had minor damage.

Following protocol, the personnel took a photo of the document and consulted Bali immigration. Indonesian immigration authorities in Denpasar, Bali then confirmed that the passport was damaged and would not have been accepted upon the passenger’s arrival.

The passenger, for their part, filed a formal complaint with the Civil Aeronautics Board regarding the incident.

The DOTr then reminded passengers to always check their passport’s validity and condition before traveling, and to consult with passport centers or airport authorities when in doubt.

