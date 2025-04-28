Vancouver car attack suspect lost brother to ‘violence’ in 2024

MANILA, Philippines – Kai-Ji Adam Lo, the male driver of the sports utility vehicle that plowed into the “Lapu Lapu Day ‘25 Block Party” in Vancouver, Canada on Saturday night, had a history of mental health-related interactions, authorities said.

The Vancouver Sun reported that his brother, Alexander, was killed in January 2024. The suspect was arrested.

Months later in August, his mother reportedly attempted suicide and was in the hospital for a month.

READ: Vancouver: Man charged with murder for car attack that killed 11 people

The 30-year-old Lo, a Vancouver resident, had been charged with eight counts of second-degree murder for the car attack at the Filipino street festival.

As of posting time, 11 persons whose ages ranged from 5 to 65 are confirmed dead. The police expect the number of fatalities to rise in the coming days due to serious injuries.

Lo was arrested at the scene by bystanders.

The Canadian flag will be flown at half-mast at all city buildings in Vancouver until further notice in honor of the victims of the “Lapu Lapu Day ‘25 Block Party,” the city government announced Sunday.

“The City extends its deepest condolences to the Filipino community and all those impacted by this tragedy,” the local government posted on Facebook. “Our thoughts continue to be with the victims, their families and everyone impacted by the horrific incident at last night’s Lapu Lapu Day festival.”

READ: Vancouver: 11 killed as car plows into Filipino street festival

Vancouver has set up a 24-hour assistance center at the Douglas Park Community Centre, where police officers and victim services professionals have been deployed to help anyone who has not been able to contact a loved one who was at the event.

There is also a mental health hotline (310-6789), a toll-free number connecting callers to a British Columbia crisis line that offers emotional support, information on appropriate referral options, and a wide range of support relating to mental health concerns.

Filipino-American rapper Apl.de.Ap (born Allan Pineda Lindo) had just finished his performance at a nearby open field when the incident happened.

“Our hearts are broken for the victims, their families and everyone affected by the tragedy at the Lapu-Lapu festival,” he said in a statement on social media. “It’s hard to describe the shock and heaviness we feel.”

READ: Shock, grief among Filipinos in Vancouver after 11 killed in Lapu Lapu festival tragedy

The party was named after Lapulapu, a Cebuano datu (village ruler) who defeated Spanish forces led by Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan in the 1521 Battle of Mactan.

The festival was meant to celebrate resistance and resilience, according to organizer Filipino BC.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and British Columbia Premier David Eby joined a memorial near where the vehicle rammed into the crowd, according to BBC. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP