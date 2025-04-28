Sara Duterte with Imee Marcos holds ‘support rally’ in Carcar, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Vice President Sara Duterte visited Carcar on April 27, with reelectionist Senator Imee Marcos for a “support rally” that called for former President Rodrigo Duterte’s return to the Philippines.

Duterte was there not only to endorse Imee Marcos but to also express gratitude to those who support her and her father.

“First of all, my thanks to everyone here today,” Sara expressed. “Some of you have yet to eat your breakfast, lunch, or even snacks but you all waited and gave us your time and day for me to converse with you all,” she said.

Duterte has been traveling all over the Philippines not only to gather support for her and her father but as well as to endorse their senatorial slate, which included the so-called Duter-10 plus Imee Marcos and Camille Villar.

Duterte also shared updates about his father’s condition at The Hague, where the former president awaits his trial at International Criminal Court.

The support rally was attended by hundreds of supporters of the Dutertes, including former Santa Fe mayor Titing Esgana, congressional candidate and distant relative of the Dutertes Maria Fema Duterte, and several Mayoral candidates such as Cristine Takahashi and Paz Radaza from Lapu-Lapu City, Sagrado Cadiz from Catmon, Jongjong Nudnud from Aloguinsan, Den Jadraque from Malabuyoc, and Manny Sanchez from Naga.

Aside from that, this was also the second time that the paths of Vice President Duterte and Cebu gubernatorial candidate Pamela Baricuatro crossed this month. The first time was last week in a chance encounter in Danao City.

VP Duterte did not formally endorse political candidates who showed up at the rally.

She, however, thanked Baricuatro — whom she called “Governor Pam” —for allowing her to take the opportunity to address their family supporters.

“I thank our gubernatorial candidate in the province of Cebu: Pam Baricuatro. She shared to me this stage, microphone, lights, and electricity for me to be able to give a message to all of you today,” she said in her speech.

“Thank you, Governor Pam,” she said.

Event marshals told the media that there were more than a thousand people who attended the rally.

Prior to the rally at Carcar, groups of riders participated in a ‘solidarity ride’ which started at the Plaza Independencia in Cebu City to the eventual venue in a school at Carcar.

