Cebu sports experts advise Camiguin on need for spiked shoes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu sports experts shed light on the potential risks if the 2025 State Colleges and Universities Athletic Association (SCUAA) National Games organizers and the Provincial Government of Camiguin Island did not revers its initial decision to prohibit the use of spiked or studded shoes in the track and field event.

Veteran sports figures Bernard Ricablanca, former athletic director of the University of Cebu (UC) and current PRISAA Region 7 secretariat member, along with University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors track and field coach Arvin Loberanis, both emphasized that banning spike shoes would have severely impacted the athletes performance and safety.

The issue started when SCUAA organizers initially announced that sprinters, hurdlers, and jumpers would not be allowed to use spiked shoes on the rubberized track oval in Camiguin.

Organizers cited concerns over potential damage to the track, noting that maintaining or repairing the facility could divert much-needed funds away from essential government services. This decision, which had already been communicated to regional sports directors during an ocular inspection a month prior, quickly drew criticism, particularly online.

However, after a strong backlash and consultations with stakeholders, the meet officials and the local government retracted the prohibition, ultimately allowing athletes to use spiked footwear in the competition. They later released a statement explaining the rationale behind their initial decision, emphasizing the need for respectful discourse moving forward.

“The rationale behind this prohibition stems from concerns over expenses associated with preserving/rehabilitating the track oval, which may have been allocated to more pressing social services given the limited budget. Since the usage of the track oval was ultimately allowed, we believe it is essential to maintain a positive and respectful dialogue,” Ricablanca said.

Spiked shoes

Despite understanding the organizers’ concerns, Ricablanca shared a piece of advice that spiked shoes was critical—not only for optimal athletic performance but, more importantly, for the athletes’ safety. He explained that modern spike shoes, designed specifically for rubberized track surfaces, have short, fine spikes averaging less than an inch in length, which do not cause significant or visible damage.

“The track oval and spike shoes are married—you cannot separate the two,” Ricablanca stressed.

“Spike shoes are not just equipment; they are essential safety footwear. They prevent injuries by providing proper grip, just like how cheetahs or tigers use their claws for traction when sprinting. The spikes merely create minimal, invisible indentations, not tears or rips, on the rubber surface,” he added.

He also advised the Provincial Government of Camiguin that a better method of preserving their track oval would be to strictly prohibit the entry of vehicles or heavy equipment onto the track surface, which pose far greater risks of damage.

Huge impact

Similarly, Loberanis emphasized that prohibiting spiked shoes would have significantly hampered the athletes’ performance, particularly in sprinting, hurdling, and jumping events. These explosive events require maximum traction and acceleration, something only spike shoes can reliably provide.

“It would have a huge impact on athletes’ performance without spike shoes, not just for sprinters but also for hurdlers and jumpers. These sports require explosiveness, and the spikes help athletes push, accelerate, and execute better,” said Loberanis.

Fortunately, cooler heads prevailed. The organizers and the Camiguin government addressed the concerns, allowing athletes to compete under standard conditions using their spike footwear.

As the competition wrapped up, the National Capital Region (NCR) emerged as the overall champion, with an impressive haul of 149 gold, 49 silver, and 74 bronze medals. Region 6 finished second with 58 golds, 52 silvers, and 48 bronzes, while Region 3 (54-68-59) and Region 7 (52-31-64) rounded out the top four.

