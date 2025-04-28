Mandaue killing: Robbery, grudge considered as possible motives

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Police are investigating two possible motives in the killing of Imanoden Manonggiring Rasul, who was found with gunshot wounds inside his car early on Sunday morning, April 27.

Law enforcers are considering robbery and personal grudge as potential motives in the crime.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro, spokesperson for the Mandaue City Police Office, a person of interest have already been identified as the investigation continues.

READ: Mandaue shooting: Man killed in front of junk shop in Brgy. Umapad

Rasul, 37, is affiliated with a car company and currently resides in Brgy. Pajo in Lapu-Lapu City. He was found lifeless in his vehicle around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.

His body was discovered by a traffic enforcer at 5:40 a.m. near a university along Zuellig Avenue at the North Reclamation Area in Mandaue City.

READ: Chinese national nabbed in Mandaue City for robbery-extortion

Rasul was found with multiple gunshot wounds at the back of his head and body.

Police said that his wallet and cellphone were missing, raising suspicions of a possible robbery.

Villaro said that investigators are looking into the possibility of a robbery gone wrong or a personal grudge in his death.

She said that interviews with the victim’s family and acquaintances led them to identify a person of interest, though no arrests have been made as of this writing.

Meanwhile, Villaro said that Rasul’s killing was an isolated incident and should not cause alarm among Mandaue City residents.

Villaro said that the police continue to investigate Rasul’s case to get more information and identify his killer.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP