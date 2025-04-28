Senior bowler Orly Enoveso tops SUGBU bowling tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Senior bowlers continue to reign supreme in the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) scene, with Orly Enoveso capturing another shootout tournament title last Sunday, April 27, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

Enoveso, fondly known among SUGBU regulars as “Tatay Orly,” is an 86-year-old mainstay of Cebu’s local bowling community. His decades-long passion for the sport keeps him active on the lanes, and on Sunday, he proved once again that he still has the mettle to win.

His triumph follows a string of victories by fellow senior bowlers—85-year-old Bebie Mauro clinched the shootout title just a week earlier, while 82-year-old Dory Enoveso also made headlines with her own tournament win just weeks prior.

READ: Buyco rolls past rivals to reign in SUGBU bowling shootout

In the finals, Enoveso, who qualified as the top seed in Division C, finished with 216 pinfalls—boosted by 45 handicap points.

He edged out former national team member and Division A top qualifier Jomar Jumapao, who settled for second place with 201 pinfalls.

Meanwhile, Division B’s top qualifier Mel Fines rounded out the top three with a 143-pinfall performance.

Showing flashes of his vintage form, Enoveso strung together multiple “turkeys”—three consecutive strikes—to secure the title.

Before advancing to the finals, Enoveso topped the Division C qualifying round with a four-game total of 745 pinfalls.

Fines ruled the Division B qualifiers with 811 pinfalls, while Jumapao delivered an impressive 909-pinfall outing to dominate Division A.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP