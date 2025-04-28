P4,000 monthly allowance proposed for PWD chapter presidents

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Members of the Mandaue City Council on Monday passed on first reading a proposed ordinance that will allow the increase of the monthly allowances given to the 31 chapter presidents of Persons with Disability (PWD) organizations to P4, 000.

The draft ordnance aims to assist PWD leaders especially in their food and transportation expenses and eventually enable them to attend meetings and remain actively involved in the activities of their respective organizations.

Previously, PWD chapter presidents received a transportation allowance of P1,000, which the Federation for the Welfare of Persons with Disabilities in Mandaue City, Inc. (FWPDMCI) wanted increased to P4,000, citing the growing needs of their leaders.

With the request for an increase in their allowances, Councilor Jimmy Lumapas, chairman of the Committee on Social Services of the Mandaue City Council authored a draft ordinance for the purpose.

Critical role

Lumapas said that the request was valid because of the “critical role” that PWD organizations play in the social and economic development of the city.

After it was passed on first reading on Monday, the proposed measure was referred to the Committee on Laws and Ordinances for review and the conduct of a public hearing. After which, this will be returned to the City Council for second and final approval.

Mandaue City consist of 27 barangays, with each having its own PWD chapter president. The four other PWD chapter presidents represent the Blind Association, Women with Disabilities, the Federation of the Deaf, and the Children with Disabilities Association.

Aside from the monthly allowances that they are getting, PWD chapter presidents also get a share of the P10, 000 annual cash aid that the city government releases in two tranches.

