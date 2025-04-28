Tapales stops Indonesian foe in 3 rounds, captures WBC regional title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former two-division world champion Marlon “Nightmare” Tapales made short work of Indonesian fighter Jon Jon Jet, clinching the World Boxing Council (WBC) International Silver super bantamweight title on Sunday night, April 27, in General Santos City.

Tapales scored a third-round technical knockout (TKO) after Jet failed to answer the bell for the fourth round, quitting on his stool during the break.

With the victory, Tapales improved his record to 40 wins (21 by knockout) against four losses. It also marked his third straight win following his defeat to Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue in their world title unification bout in December 2023.

Meanwhile, Jet suffered the second loss of his career, dropping to 15 wins (12 by knockout), two defeats, and one draw.

More importantly, Tapales’ dominant performance solidified his hold on the No. 2 spot in the WBC super bantamweight rankings, just behind Mexico’s Alan David Picasso — keeping him within striking distance of another world title shot and a potential rematch with Inoue.

From the opening bell, Tapales dictated the pace, coming out aggressively with sharp jabs and straight punches. Jet gamely exchanged shots but struggled to match Tapales’ intensity.

In the second round, Tapales turned up the pressure, peppering Jet with crisp combinations to the head and body. Although Jet tried to use his reach to keep Tapales at bay, the Filipino southpaw defended well and continued to close the distance.

By the third round, Tapales unleashed a punishing assault that left Jet’s nose bloodied and his defenses crumbling. Taking heavy damage, Jet opted not to continue, handing Tapales the emphatic TKO win.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP